They say Mumbai is a city that tests love at first sight. Fall for it at once and it folds you into itself, makes space for you, gives you a corner to stand in and call your own. But arrive with resentment, cursing its crowds, its noise, its endless human press, and the city can turn ruthless. It can chew you up and spit you out. Perhaps that is why so many come to it every day with equal parts longing and fear, searching for some small shard of heaven in a place that so often feels built on survival.

Picture this. It is one in the morning.

One of those dark Mumbai nights when the traffic has finally thinned but the lights still burn across the city with a strange, stubborn brightness. Mumbai is asleep, or trying to be. In the tall apartment towers brushing the sky. In the plush bungalows by the sea. And along the roadside too, where thousands have claimed little patches of concrete as their own.

On one such patch, two boys lie awake. They are twelve years old.

One is trying to comfort the other. Both spend their days selling roses to young lovers at traffic signals and promenades, weaving through cars, chasing a sale, hoping to earn enough for a meal. But today they have sold nothing. And no sale means no food.

Hunger is easier to bear in daylight. The city gives you enough distractions. A thousand things pull your mind away from the ache in your stomach. But night is harder, because night leaves you alone with it with the ache in the stomach.

The boys cannot sleep. Their quiet distress wakes an older boy sleeping nearby. He lifts his head, looks at them, understands at once. Then he gives them a phone number.

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“Call this number,” he says. “Food will come.”

The boys do not know whether to believe him. In a city like Mumbai, kindness can sound as improbable as a joke. But hunger has a way of making believers out of the wary. So they walk to a nearby phone booth and dial the number.

A raspy voice answers.

“Kya mangta hai?”

The boys tell him they have not eaten all day. That they are hungry. The man asks where they are and says food is on the way. Then the line goes dead.

A little while later, a food delivery arrives.

The boys are giddy with relief, too overwhelmed even to ask questions at first. To them it feels like something close to a miracle, proof that God may not descend from the heavens in this city, but might still choose to speak through a rough voice on a telephone line. When they have eaten, when the panic in their bodies has finally eased, they turn to the older boy and ask the question that has been burning in them ever since.

“Who was that man?”

The older boy looks almost amused.

“Arrey, apna bhidu. Jaggu Dada.”

It sounds like the sort of scene Hindi cinema would write for itself. Too perfect, too tender, too beautifully timed to be true. But it is true, or true enough to have lived on in Mumbai the way the best stories do, carried from one mouth to another until they harden into folklore.

Jackie Shroff with Urmila and Dimple.

If you need help, there is always a chance that a call to Jaggu Dada aka Jackie Shroff, would bring it. His number is not locked away behind managers, secretaries or handlers. It floats through the city with surprising ease, available to strugglers, hangers on, friends of friends, boys on pavements, and people who had nowhere else to turn. And more often than not, help comes.

That, in the end, may be the real key to Jackie Shroff. For most stars, wealth creates distance. It erects gates, buffers, handlers, entourages, an entire architecture of removal. Jackie Shroff’s legend works differently. The money came, the fame came, the homes and the losses came too, but the instinct remained startlingly local, almost street level.

And that is what makes him such an perfect fit for this column. Jackie Shroff’s story is not simply the story of a man who made it big. It is the story of what happens when someone who has known the pavement learns the grammar of power, but never forgets t the city that made him.

Before the movies, there was hunger, grief and a mother of steel

Long before Bombay gave him a screen name, before the city learned to call him Jackie and then Jaggu Dada, there was a boy growing up inside a family that had already seen fortune turn and history wound. As he told Bombay Times in 2014, “My father Kakabhai Haribhai Shroff was an astrologer.” In the same interview, he traced the larger family map with the bluntness of someone who has never seen much point in polishing pain.

His father came from a Gujarati family that had once known money and then lost it in the market. His mother came from Central Asia. In hiis Rajya Sabha TV interview, Jackie said, “Hamari ammi Turkmani thi.” Her family fled upheaval, moved through Ladakh and Delhi, and eventually reached Bombay, where his parents met as teenagers and fell in love. Whatever else the city did to them later, their marriage began like an old Bombay story, with very little money, a lot of nerve, and nowhere to go but forward.

That life was built in Teen Batti, in a one room home in a chawl. Jackie has never described that life with shame. If anything, he remembers it with a strange tenderness, as if the lack of space also meant an excess of feeling. In that same Bombay Times interview, while recalling his mother’s death years later, he said simply, “If she coughed I could hear.”

Even later, after the family moved to a bigger home in Bandra, Jackie’s grief carried the memory of that earlier intimacy. The larger house had given everyone their own rooms. It had also, in his telling, put up walls between him and his family members. He wished they still lived in that same chawl, because if he did, he would’ve known earlier that his mother was unwell and maybe, just maybe, he could’ve saved her.

Then came the first great shattering. In a 2021 with The Indian Express, Jackie said, “My brother died when I was 10. He was 17. He tried to save somebody in the sea, but he himself didn’t know how to swim and he drowned in front of my eyes.” It is almost frightening how plainly he says it. No ornament, no dramatic inflation, just the fact of a life split in two.

In the same recollection, he remembered his astrologer father’s warning: “Bhai ko bola tha, aaj kharab din hai…” It was, Jackie said, meant to be a bad day. His brother did not go to the mill, where he worked as a mill-hand. He went to help someone instead. Two years later, in another Indian Express piece, Jackie returned to that moment with even starker force: “I was there, I was 10 years old. I saw it.” And then, in a line that tells you almost everything about the family code he inherited, he said of his brother, “For friends, he was all out.”

If that death cracked the house open, it was his mother who seems to have held whatever remained together. Jackie does not always describe her as fierce in so many words, but he describes her in ways that amount to the same thing. Speaking at the Rotary Club of Bombay in 2025, he said of his instincts and philanthropy, “I learnt everything from her,” and then remembered “my mother trying to help everyone around.”

Jackie’s mother’s steel was not loud. It was the steel of survival, of management, of continuing, of making home in a room that could barely contain life, let alone so much grief. Years later, Jackie still call losing her “my biggest loss in life.”

Jackie Shroff and Vidhu Vinod Chopra from the sets of Parinda.

And perhaps that is where Jackie Shroff was really made. Not in front of the camera, not under the lights, not in the instant that Bombay converted him from local boy into national star, but in that one room at Teen Batti, under the shadow of a dead brother, with an astrologer father who had predicted that his younger son would be someone famous one

day and a mother who kept the house breathing anyway.

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The girl on the bus, the face at the bus stop

Mumbai can sneak up on you in the most unexpected ways, your luck can turn in an instant. In Jackie Shroff’s case, it seems to have arrived twice, once as love and once as work, and both times while he was in motion.

As he recalled in a 2025 interview, he first saw his wife Ayesha on a bus while he was on a friend’s bike. She was hanging from the handlebar inside the bus, returning from a march past, and he thought to himself, “This is the lady I shall marry.” It is a line that sounds written for the movies, which is perhaps why it suits him so perfectly.

He introduced himself when she got off the bus. Then, as these Bombay stories often do, coincidence kept nudging the two closer. Ayesha came from a sharply different world, the daughter of Air Vice Marshal Ranjan Dutt and her mother Claude-Marie was a Countess from Belgium. Ayesha had been raised in far greater comfort than Jackie had known. But the class divide, which might have broken a lesser story in two, became part of its voltage. Ayesha’s father, Jackie later said, did not object. Perhaps, Jackie mused, he saw in him “a horse for the long race.”

What makes their story endure is not the glamour of opposites attracting. It is the extent of the wager. Ayesha did not love him from a safe distance. She crossed over. Once they were married, she lived with him in the chawl, stood in line for the washroom, and when things were still precarious, “sold her house to get me a house.”

Before producers, before audiences, before opening weekend numbers and box office

verdicts, there was one person who seems to have looked at this rangy, underqualified, street wise young man and decided he was worth backing all the way. In Bollywood, that may be rarer than talent.

Around the same time, work arrived through another piece of pure Bombay luck. Jackie was working as a travel agent when someone spotted him at a bus stop and approached him with a modelling assignment. “The next morning,” he said, “I got the assignment.”

That was the crack in the wall. Modelling led to visibility. Visibility led to Dev Anand.

In a 2021 interview with The Times of India, Jackie remembered meeting him through Sunil Anand and hearing the line that must have felt like a door opening: Dev had seen his photograph that morning in the paper, as part of an ad and by evening, there he was in front of him. Jackie was first offered the second lead in Swami Dada, then demoted when Mithun Chakraborty became available. But even in disappointment he saw blessing. “He laid the foundation for my acting career,” Jackie said of Dev Anand.

Subhash Ghai would do the rest.

Then Came the Bollywood BOOM!

Subhash Ghai has since spoken about the risk of mounting a big film with a newcomer, especially saying it took “courage” to make Hero (1983) on that scale with a new lead. In an interview, he remembered his first meeting with Jackie almost like a test that should have failed. Could he dance? No. Sing? No. Act? No. “I just loved him,” Ghai said. “I liked his honesty.” It is a revealing origin point.

When Hero became a major hit and, by Ghai’s own retelling, ran for 75 weeks, the film pundits converted Jackie’s raw personality into value. Depending on which historical trade estimate you use, Hero did the equivalent of roughly ₹185 crore in today’s money, on a budget that would be around ₹33 crore now, enough to make Jackie Shroff not just a star, but a serious commercial arrival. Years later Jackie would describe Ghai as the man who made “dust into a star.”

The more interesting question is what, exactly, the industry was buying when it bought Jackie. He was not the lacquered, upper crust Hindi film hero of an earlier era. Nor was he pure muscle. He brought something scruffier, more local, more porous. A face that could romance and roughhouse in the same frame. A Bambaiyya ease that made him legible both to the stalls and to the people who wanted a little style with their sentiment.

What followed was not a neat upward line. Jackie kept returning to Ghai’s universe – most Bollywood stars were built like this in that era. Jackie said it had become “sort of mandatory” that he would do one film with Subhashji every year, and that he did not ask questions. “Jaise bola acting karo, waise kiya.”

It is a wonderfully unvain line, and also a commercially intelligent one, often successful stars are the ones who understand which directors can place them properly in the market. By the time Ram Lakhan (1989) arrived, Jackie was no longer being tested. He was being deployed.

Early nineties made it clear that Jackie’s value was not confined to just one kind of film or one kind of billing. Parinda (1989) is crucial here, not just because it was his biggest commercial outing, but also because it deepened his market worth in another ways.

This film gave him prestige without taking away his mass legitimacy. It won him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor, and when he later recalled that night, he remembered going onstage with his sleeping son Tiger in his arms, genuinely “shocked” at hearing his name announced.

A rare glimpse of Tiger Shroff, Jackie shared on Instagram

And this is where Jackie was cannier than he is often given credit for. He did not spend his life clinging to the vanity of centrality. Much later, reflecting on his career, he said, “I didn’t bother what role I was playing in a film,” and told Filmfare that filmmakers knew he did not “say no to roles.”

That sentence on its own can sound casual, even careless, until you look at it as a clear strategy. In purely numerical terms, Jackie Shroff belongs to the serious middle of Bombay royalty, not the tiny god tier, but well above the forgettable mass of working actors.

250 plus films, 13 languages, four Filmfare Awards, and a bench of at least 16 recognised mega hits is not the record of a passing heartthrob. It is the record of a star who had a real box office decade, then stretched himself into supporting, character and villain parts rather than disappearing into memories of having been a leading actor once upon a time.

Jackie’s Smartest Bet Was Television. The Costliest One Was Cinema.

Jackie Shroff’s real money story does not begin with a film set;, it begins with television. In the mid- 1990s, when satellite TV was still rearranging Indian middle class life, Jackie and Ayesha were not merely watching the future from a distance. They were in the room helping set it up.

As Ayesha later recalled on the Zero1 Hustle, “We were setting up Sony Entertainment Television channel in India,” part of a seven member group that spent a year wooing the company, doing the paperwork, the due diligence, the endless back and forth that real business requires.

Jackie, she said, brought fame and image to the table, while others in the group brought banking, television and technology expertise. It was, in other words, a proper pitch, a husband and wife helping build a company, not just lending their surnames to one.

The deal, according to Ayesha, turned favourable on a party. Sony’s top brass were still unconvinced and wanted bigger investors. So the Shroff camp did the most filmy thing imaginable. They threw a party for the visiting Sony executives, one packed with the kind of film world access that money alone cannot buy. It went on till six in the morning. By the end of it, the executive who had flown in from Los Angeles reportedly said, “Forget this, we are signing the contract with this group.” The papers were signed the very next day.

By her own shorthand, the returns on this deal were absurd, “like ₹1 lakh to ₹100 crore back then.” By 2012, The Times of India reported that the Shroffs were looking to sell their 10 percent holding after a 17 year association with Sony. For a film family, it was an unusually sharp media play, less vanity, more timing.

And then, having read one medium correctly, they misread another in the most filmy way possible. Flush with confidence and capital, they stepped deeper into production. Ayesha herself drew the line cleanly: “After we exited from partnering with Sony, we made Boom (2003).”

Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor were an iconic duo. (Andar Bahar)

She has spoken of it with the rueful pride reserved for beautiful mistakes, calling it a film way “ahead of its time” and recalling that she was making money before release because the cast looked so irresistible on paper: Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie, Gulshan Grover, Bo Derek, Zeenat Aman, Padma Lakshmi, Salman Rushdie and a teenage Katrina Kaif.

The trouble with that sentence is the phrase “on paper.” On screen and in the market, Boom collapsed. Box office trackers now list it as a flop, with about ₹6.23 crore India nett and roughly ₹9.95 crore worldwide, poor returns for a film mounted as a bold commercial play. Ayesha later said on Koffee With Karan that piracy hit before release and distributors refused delivery.

What followed was bankruptcy. Debt. Their family house went into the wreckage. Jackie later said he “worked as much as I could” during this period so that “my family’s name gets clear.” The losses were not abstract.

Tiger Shroff would later tell GQ that even the furniture was sold “one by one,” that his bed disappeared, and that he ended up sleeping on the floor. Ayesha, still emotional years later, spoke of Jackie standing by her through the collapse, and of Tiger promising to buy the house back. Jackie’s own recollection is more stripped down, almost harsher. His wife, he said, did not want that house back. “What was gone was gone.”

This is where Jackie Shroff’s billionaire story truly begins. Not in the making of money, but in the afterlife of losing it. Plenty of stars have hits. Plenty make bad films. The rarer test is what happens after a financial humiliation so public it enters family memory as furniture being carried away.

Jackie’s rebuild was a lot of tough work. By 2012, The Times of India was reporting that he had signed films like Dhoom 3, Aurangzeb and Happy New Year, and was prepared to work for ₹75 lakh or less if the project interested him.

If the first Jackie Shroff fortune was made by spotting television early, the second was made by something less glamorous and probably more useful: a battered understanding that fame is not the same as financial wisdom, and that once the money leaves, only character and labour remain.

The Second Shroff Fortune is Built Like a Family Portfolio

By the time the Shroffs began to look financially settled again, the household economy had widened. Jackie remained the original earning engine and the family name still had enormous recall, but the newer wealth was being built across several lanes at once: Tiger’s films and endorsements, owned consumer brands, fitness businesses, a fight promotion, and a handful of newer age investments that sat closer to youth culture than to old Bollywood vanity.

Tiger, in many ways, became the bridge between star income and the family business income. In 2018 he launched PROWL, his activewear label, with Mojostar. At the time it was pitched as an active lifestyle brand for young consumers, priced between ₹1,000 and ₹3,000 and built around the simplest commercial idea in the world: Tiger’s body and discipline were already a product in the public mind, so why not turn that image into something owned rather than merely endorsed.

Over time, that brand expanded beyond clothing into footwear, accessories, grooming and skincare, with supplements on the horizon too. The Shroff approach began evolving from just appearance fees to brand architecture.

The clearest example of that shift is MMA Matrix, their premium gym chain. In 2025 Ayesha said the network had 16 gyms across India; on its own website, MMA Matrix now describes itself as a celebrity led chain with 20 plus locations.

The numbers tell their own story: 16 to 20 plus locations, franchise economics running from roughly ₹1 crore to ₹2.75 crore a unit, and at least ₹25 crore to ₹55 crore of system wide capital implied by the current footprint alone. Franchise India says a standard MMA Matrix unit needs 4,000 to 5,000 square feet. Multiply that across even 16 to 20 locations and you are looking at roughly 64,000 to 100,000 square feet of fitness real estate tied to the brand.

Then there is Matrix Fight Night, which is where the Shroffs did something bolder than merely opening gyms. They tried to build category leadership in a sport that India still does not fully understand.

On its official site, MFN says it has hosted 16 successful events since its 2019 debut, and claims 100 million plus digital impressions. More importantly, it has become a talent pipeline. The organisation points to fighters such as Anshul Jubli and Puja Tomar, who went on to sign with the UFC.

Outside these core businesses, Tiger has reported investments linked to his name in Subko Coffee, Revenant Esports, Chargeup and Freadom, according to The Indian Express.

Property has entered the picture too, if only as a quieter side note. This month, registration records cited by Hindustan Times showed that he sold a Pune apartment for ₹8.87 crore, having bought it for ₹7.5 crore in March 2024, an 18.3 percent gain in a little over two years.

Meanwhile Jackie Shroff’s personal wealth story is visible more in the kind of assets that suit him perfectly: land, greenery, and businesses built around a lived image. The best documented property is not really an Alibaug fantasy but his 44,000 sq ft farmhouse between Mumbai and Pune, where he has said he has planted about 700 trees and plants and grows produce on the land.

That same plant loving persona turned cleanly into commerce in 2025, when Ugaoo signed him as brand ambassador while the company was targeting ₹155 crore revenue in FY26 and an aggressive retail expansion.

As for the family’s wealth today, there is no single audited public number for the Shroff household, so any figure should be treated as an estimate, not gospel. Recent media reports have placed Jackie Shroff’s personal net worth anywhere between about ₹212 crore and ₹400 crore, while Tiger Shroff is widely pegged at around ₹248 crore.

None of this by itself makes the Shroffs tycoons. That is not the point. The point is that the family’s later wealth is no longer only filmi. It is structured around owned platforms, fitness, youth commerce, small strategic bets, and assets that can outlive the box office cycle. That is a different kind of Bollywood fortune. Less showy, perhaps. More modern. And probably more durable.

What the Jackie Shorff Playbook Tells Us

If there is anything that one can learn from the Jackie Shroff playbook, it is not about building the biggest empire in Bollywood, but that it is about building a life that can take a hit and still keep generating value.

He did not come from any dynastic comfort. He did not have the financial discipline of an industrialist or the cold strategy of a corporate mogul. What he had was instinct, emotional intelligence, and a deep understanding of how people see him. He knew, perhaps before others did, that authenticity itself could become an asset. Not the synthetic authenticity of branding decks and PR interviews, but the real thing, the feeling that the man on screen and the man in life were recognisably stitched from the same cloth.

That quality earned him not just fame, but second chances, business opportunities, and a kind of public affection that has outlived his career peak. The Jackie story reminds you that in Bombay, being loved is not enough, being bankable is not enough, being talented is not enough. The people who last are the ones who remain usable much after glamour fades.

If you want to keep reading, here are some more money trail stories from Bollywood Billionaires, each about a different kind of wealth and a different kind of survival.

Sonam Kapoor is the modern version of inherited advantage done intelligently, where the real play is not “acting fees” but brand equity, fashion capital, and the kind of cultural positioning that turns visibility into a long runway of deals.

Mohanlal is the quiet math of longevity, where superstardom becomes infrastructure, the Gulf becomes both audience and asset geography, and the smartest moves are the ones that do not need loud announcements.

Danny Denzongpa is the blueprint for disciplined wealth, a man who built a fortune by doing fewer things, doing them better, and treating his career like a risk manual instead of a romance.

And Abhishek Bachchan is what it looks like when a famous surname stops being a safety net and becomes a business platform, with investments and brand plays that reveal a different kind of ambition than the one the gossip pages like to sell

Ankit Gupta has spent almost two decades working with India Today, NDTV and Times Internet. He is a senior creative lead at Hook Media Network within the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group. He writes on the business of entertainment, fashion and lifestyle, bringing a producer mindset to reporting and analysis.

Disclaimer: This is a retrospective profile of Jackie Shroff. As the subject is deceased, this article was reported using historical archives, personal memoirs, and past interviews, alongside publicly available records.This content was produced in accordance with FinancialExpress.com’s editorial guidelines.