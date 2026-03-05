The fast-food industry is currently witnessing an unusual ‘Battle of the Bites.’ In a shift from traditional high-budget commercials, the top executives of McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s have moved in front of the camera to film themselves eating their own menu items. This ‘CEO Taste Test’ trend has turned into a viral social media war of authenticity and ‘relatability.’

McDonald’s ‘big arch’ video goes viral

The trend kicked off when McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski posted a video to promote the chain’s new ‘Big Arch’ burger. In the clip, Kempczinski was seen taking a bite and giving a review. “I love this product. It is so good,” he said.

“I’m going to do a tasting right now, but I’m going to eat this for my lunch, just so you know.” While the video was intended to be a simple promotion, it quickly became a meme.

Netizens poked fun at the CEO’s stiff delivery and his choice to call the burger a ‘product’ rather than a meal, with many calling the moment ‘awkward’ and ‘corporate.’

Burger King fires back with a ‘man bite’

Seeing an opportunity to troll their biggest rival, Burger King was quick to join the fray. The brand’s president, Tom Curtis, released a video that felt like a direct response to the criticism aimed at McDonald’s. Wiping his mouth, he joked, “Only one thing is missing. A napkin.” Social media users immediately began comparing the two, labelling the Burger King version a “real man bite” and praising the executive for looking like he actually enjoyed the food.

Not to be left out, Wendy’s US President Pete Suerken jumped into the trend on March 4. Wendy’s took a more ‘hands-on’ approach by filming Suerken in the kitchen, actually flipping the iconic square patties on the grill himself. The caption on the video read, “Thought we’d remind everyone what fresh, never frozen tastes like,” a subtle jab at the competitors who rely on frozen inventory.

Why are CEOs taking the viral taste test?

Why are these high-level executives suddenly acting like food influencers? As per Forbes, marketing experts say it is a calculated move to ‘humanise’ massive corporations.

In 2026, younger consumers are increasingly sceptical of faceless brands. By showing a CEO eating a messy burger or working a grill, companies are trying to build trust and show that their leaders stand behind the quality of what they sell. While some videos have been mocked for being ‘cringe,’ they have succeeded in keeping these brands at the centre of the internet conversation.