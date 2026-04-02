There’s something about a long weekend that instantly makes you feel like travelling. And when it’s a Good Friday break, right at the start of April, it almost feels like the cherry on the cake. The weather is still pleasant, summer hasn’t hit its peak yet, and suddenly you have a few extra days that don’t demand much, except that you actually enjoy them.

But here’s the thing: not everyone wants to deal with airport crowds, packed highways, or overbooked hill stations. Sometimes, the best plan is no plan at all. Just staying in the city, checking into a beautiful space, and letting someone else take care of everything for a couple of days is the ultimate reset. That’s exactly where luxury staycations come in. You get the break and the change of pace, minus the chaos of travel.

Here are the finest hotels and retreats across India’s metros that are actually worth your time this April.

The Leela Palace: An escape in the heart of Delhi

If you’re in the mood to go all out, The Leela Palace New Delhi is the kind of place that makes a staycation feel like a full-blown holiday. The experience here isn’t rushed; you check in, and things just slow down. Mornings begin with an unhurried breakfast at The Qube, afternoons stretch into long lunches, and evenings are all about curated cocktails at Izakaya. Whether you wrap up with an elegant dinner at Le Cirque or the refined flavours of Megu, every detail is crafted for indulgence. Somewhere in between, there’s time for a serene spa session or simply doing nothing in a room that feels far removed from the city outside.

The Lodhi: A sanctuary of private pools and quiet luxury

If your idea of a break is less noise and more calm, The Lodhi might feel just right. There’s a certain stillness here that you notice almost immediately. The rooms are expansive, many featuring private plunge pools, ensuring nothing feels cramped or overwhelming. It’s the kind of place where you don’t feel the need to step out or fill your day with plans.

Pullman & Novotel Aerocity: Where chic city vibes meet a social escape

For those who want their long weekend to be fun and social, Aerocity’s twin destinations offer a more high-energy escape. The vibe here is about movement and variety, think indulgent poolside lounging, rejuvenating spa therapies, and vibrant, chic bar experiences. The location is a huge plus; a short walk puts you in the middle of Aerocity’s buzzing promenade with boutique shopping and trendy cafes. It’s a seamless blend of relaxation and city exploration that doesn’t try too hard.

Project Karjat: A forest hideaway for the ultimate digital detox

For those willing to step a little outside the city, Project Karjat offers something completely different from the typical hotel stay. It feels more like borrowing a quiet cabin in the middle of a private forest. With a low-density, intimate format, the retreat features unique accommodations like the Cliff Cabin, known for its elevated views, and the Lake Cabin.

Built with reclaimed wood and local materials, the design is kept simple to let nature take centre stage. There’s no packed itinerary here—you simply wake up, walk through the forest, sit by the water, and eat simple home-style food. If your week has been loud and fast, this kind of stillness is the ultimate reset.

Kshemavana: A deep soul-reset in a sanctuary for the senses

If you want to return from your break feeling like a completely different person, Kshemavana is a wellness retreat that offers luxury like nobody else. This isn’t just a resort; it’s a sprawling sanctuary where wellness is integrated into every hour of your stay. From personalised naturopathy consultations and ancient yoga practices to meditative walks and farm-to-table nutrition, it relaxes the mind, body, and soul. It’s the perfect choice for someone looking to trade a standard holiday for a deep, restorative ‘inner’ journey.

The Leela Bhartiya City: A contemporary oasis in the city of the future

This hotel offers a modern, ‘city-within-a-city’ luxury experience. It’s perfect for those who want a fresh, contemporary staycation. With massive green spaces, world-class dining, and a sophisticated vibe, it allows you to enjoy the best of Bengaluru’s cosmopolitan life without the typical traffic and noise.

ITC Royal Bengal: A grand architectural tribute to the spirit of Bengal

This is the place for a truly grand weekend. It’s a massive architectural landmark where the main event is the food. You can jump from the famous North Frontier flavours at Peshawri to refined Italian dishes at Ottimo. The rooms offer incredible views of the city skyline and the wetlands, making it a perfect spot to just slow down and indulge.

The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort & Spa, Chandigarh

Enjoy perfect Good Friday long weekend opportunity to unwind with your loved ones with spacious accommodation, exquisite cuisines, and relaxing times against a backdrop of the 8,000 acres of Siswan Forest Range and the foothills of the Himalayas. The Oberoi Sukhvilas Resort & Spa offers a perfect blend of luxury and nature, making it an excellent choice for families and couples seeking a refreshing getaway. Guests can enjoy a range of thoughtfully curated experiences, including the outdoor pool, dedicated children’s facilities, and a holistic wellness experience.