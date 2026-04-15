Have you ever dreamed of living like royalty in a home as stunning as the Taj Mahal? For one family in India, that dream is a reality. In the town of Burhanpur, located in Madhya Pradesh, a man named Anand Prakash Chouksey has built a breathtaking house that is a perfect mini-version of India’s most famous monument of love.

According to the BBC, this house has become a sensation on the internet. A viral video shows off the gleaming white marble and incredible detail of the building. But for Mr Chouksey, this wasn’t about getting famous online; it was a deeply personal project built from the heart.

Rs 2 crore home inspired by the Taj Mahal love story

Building a masterpiece isn’t easy or cheap. Mr Chouksey told the BBC that the project cost about 20 million rupees (which is roughly Rs 2 crores). It took years of planning and hard work to get the proportions just right.

The original Taj Mahal was built centuries ago by Shah Jahan to honour his late wife Mumtaz Mahal. Mr Chouksey wanted to follow in those footsteps by creating a ‘monument of love’ for his own wife while they are both still here to enjoy it. He told the BBC that while the house was a gift for his wife, he also wanted it to be something special for his hometown and the people who live there. He proudly says the home is ‘100% dedicated’ to his wife and their life together.

Authentic marble gives this home a ‘Taj-like finish’

The house is a smaller, scaled-down version of the original landmark, measuring about one-third of the size. To make it authentic, Mr Chouksey used the famous Makrana marble, the very same type of stone used to build the real Taj Mahal hundreds of years ago.

As shown in the video by Priyam Saraswat, the home features the same iconic domes, tall towers, and elegant arched doorways that people travel from all over the world to see.

What it’s like inside a palace

While the outside looks like a 17th-century masterpiece, the inside is designed for modern family living. It is a home with four main bedrooms, a library for quiet reading, and a peaceful room for meditation. The interior is full of luxury, including hand-carved flower patterns in the marble floors and gold-leaf decorations on the ceilings.

Mr Chouksey explained that while the Taj Mahal was his main inspiration, he added modern comforts and styles to make it a practical place for his family to live.

Inside the mini Taj: Luxury meets everyday comfort

The house sits on a massive 50-acre property that is also home to a school and a hospital that Mr Chouksey started. Because the house is so unique, it has become a local tourist attraction.

Mr Chouksey told the BBC that he often sees people walking on his lawns or taking photos. He even lets young couples use the building as a backdrop for their wedding pictures. Since everyone in the town knows each other, he is happy to share the view, though he asks for privacy inside the house where his family sleeps and eats.