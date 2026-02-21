The Digital Decades

Subimal Bhattacharjee

Simon & Schuster

Pp 448

Rs 599

As India emerges as a global digital powerhouse, this book captures the extraordinary story of how the world’s largest democracy has evolved with the technology and harnessed internet technology to revolutionise governance, empower citizens, and accelerate national development. Through 19 meticulously researched chapters and a forward-looking conclusion, the manuscript weaves together the technological, political, and social threads that have shaped India’s digital destiny.

FIGHT LESS, WIN MORE

by Jonathan B Smith and Derek Gaunt

Penguin Random House

Pp 304, Rs 999

Most people don’t realise they’re negotiating until it’s too late, until they’ve already lost ground, damaged relationships, or walked away empty-handed. But what if you could transform every interaction into an opportunity to get what you want while making others feel valued? In this groundbreaking follow-up to the global bestseller Never Split the Difference, negotiation experts Jonathan B Smith and Derek Gaunt reveal the missing piece that’s been holding you back: a practical handbook for applying tactical empathy.

The Violin Maker’s Secret

Evie Woods

HarperCollins

Pp 384, Rs 550

A warm and uplifting novel infused with mystery and magic, the story centres on a rare violin hidden in the lost and found of Heathrow Airport, and the three strangers whose lives are changed when it comes into their possession. With its blend of music, chance encounters and emotion, The Violin Maker’s Secret is a heartfelt exploration of how ordinary lives can be transformed by unexpected moments, reaffirming Woods’ place as a master of

magical storytelling.

The Baby Bomb

Govind Sandhu

HarperCollins

Pp 118, Rs 499

In a world where everything revolves around who is the loudest or the most destructive, Baby wishes to live a life in peace and harmony. One day, as Baby readies himself for his end, he manages to escape to the depths of the ocean. There, he finally finds a home. With the support of his new friends, he makes a pledge — to make the world safe from his own kind! But with the threat of war looming over humanity, will he succeed in his mission to create peace?

No. 1 Akashganga Lane

Originally by Ashoke Mukhopadhyay

Translated by Zenith Roy

Niyogi Books

Pp 316, Rs 495

A first in Indian literature, particularly in Bengali, the novel delves into the plight of these workers who are often worse off than factory workers, with limited rights and protections, and are frequently forced to accept poor working conditions. The multi- layered narrative sheds light on the challenges of gig workers to form friendships or attend social events due to the need to prioritise income.