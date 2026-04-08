We’re often told that if you want to be successful, you have to live at your desk. We hear stories of founders working 100-hour weeks. But Marc Randolph, the man who co-founded Netflix and served as its first CEO, did things differently. He had one simple, unbreakable rule: He left the office at 5:00 pm every Tuesday.

While others were trying to prove how ‘hard’ they worked by staying late, Randolph was proving that you could build a billion-dollar empire and still make it home for dinner.

The non-negotiable ‘Tuesday night rule’

Back in the early days of Netflix, the company was far from a sure thing. They were fighting for survival, trying to convince people to rent DVDs by mail instead of going to a store. It was a high-stress, high-stakes environment. Yet, as Randolph details in his book That Will Never Work and has shared in interviews with Fortune, he checked out at 5:00 pm sharp every Tuesday.

Choosing marriage over the ‘hustle’

Randolph’s reason was simple: he wanted to spend quality time with his wife, Lorraine. In a viral LinkedIn post that resonated with millions of professionals, Randolph shared, “I did it for the entirety of my career. I was a person who was going to be there for my family.” He didn’t care if there was a ‘crisis’ or a mountain of emails.

On his own podcast, That Will Never Work, he explains that for those few hours, the world of business didn’t exist. He realised early on that if he didn’t protect his personal life, the business would eventually swallow it whole.

Randolph’s ‘5 PM rule’

Randolph’s ‘5 PM rule’ wasn’t just about being a family man; it was a genius productivity hack. As reported by Fortune, Randolph found that when you know you have to leave by a certain time, you stop wasting minutes. By giving himself a hard deadline, he forced himself to avoid ‘fake work’ like unnecessary meetings and stayed focused on the hardest problems first. He often tells aspiring entrepreneurs that a rested brain makes better choices than a tired, burnt-out one.

Redefining what it means to ‘win’

For many, ‘success’ is just a big bank account or a famous name. But Randolph views it differently. In his writing and public speaking, he has famously stated that his proudest achievement isn’t the millions of Netflix subscribers or the company’s massive stock price. Instead, he is most proud of the fact that through the entire process of building a global giant, he stayed happily married to his wife and his children actually grew up knowing him.

Boundaries as a business strategy

In a world that tells us we have to choose between a great career and a great life, Marc Randolph is living proof that you can have both. As he often notes when discussing his legacy, he didn’t build Netflix despite his boundaries; he built it because of them. He proved that you don’t need to sacrifice your soul to build a disruptor.

Why ‘leaving early’ is your secret competitive advantage

You don’t have to be a tech CEO to use this logic. Whether you’re a student, an employee, or a freelancer, the lesson from Randolph’s career is clear. It is a set, non-negotiable date for yourself or your family, respect your own boundaries, and always remember the ‘why’ behind your work. Next time you feel guilty for closing your laptop at 5:00 pm, just remember that the guy who started Netflix did it too, and he built a legacy that changed the world.

Disclaimer: The information has not been independently verified by Financial Express Lifestyle Desk. The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. You should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it.