Over the course of more than three decades, Shakira has established a career that has made her a household name throughout the world. The Latin superstar is one of the most popular artists globally; a feat not easily achieved by many. Her debut and subsequent superstardom changed the industry in the 2000s and her domination continues even today.

As of 2026, her estimated net worth is approximately $300 million, according to reports from Celebrity Net Worth and The Times of India. Her immense wealth comes from her transition from a regional Latin artist to an international pop star.

The artist is preparing to headline the Feeding India Concert 2026 in Mumbai and Delhi this April after almost two decades. Her popularity in these regions is still growing – with newer generations being exposed to her music – which ensures that her brand value also keeps growing. These successes have given her the chance to invest in different businesses and keep up a high-end lifestyle in several different countries.

Earnings from her music and tours

One of the most significant financial moves in her career happened in 2021 when she sold the publishing rights for her entire catalog. This deal included 145 songs – including hits like “Hips Don’t Lie,” “Whenever, Wherever,” and “She Wolf” – and was made with the Hipgnosis Songs Fund.

Though the exact price of the sale was not officially released, industry experts cited by Music Business Research estimate it was worth at least $100 million. This sale provided her with a large upfront payment in exchange for the future royalties of her past hits.

Recent years have also seen her earn a significant income from live performances. Her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour” has been a major success between 2025 and 2026. Billboard confirmed that the tour grossed over $421.6 million, making it the highest-grossing tour by a Hispanic artist. This tour included 82 stadium shows and reached over 3.3 million fans.

According to The Economic Times, she is also scheduled to perform in India on April 2026 as part of the Feeding India Concert series, which will further add to her touring revenue.

A look inside the singer’s luxury assets

The singer has invested a large portion of her earnings into a diverse real estate portfolio. After her move from Spain to the United States, she settled into a high-value property in Miami.

Outlook Luxe reported that she also owns a $5.4 million home in Barcelona and a six-bedroom villa in Cyprus that overlooks the Mediterranean. These properties make up a huge portion of her fixed assets and are located in some of the most exclusive areas in the world.

The luxury cars the singer drives along with the the different businesses she runs also allows fans a glimpse of her opulent private life. She has a few high-end vehicles, including a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes-Benz SL550, and a Tesla Model S.

Outside of her music and real estate, she has also started the S by Shakira perfume line and a haircare brand called Isima. The singer earned about $12 million per season as a coach on the American version of The Voice. Having all these different ways to make money helps her keep a solid financial foundation as she continues her career.