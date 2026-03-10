Varun and Ghazal’s Delhi home: Shark Tank India judge and founders of the personal care unicorn, MamaEarth, live a lavish life in Delhi. The power couple founded Honasa Coonsumer Pvt Ltd with a Rs 25 lakh investment and has since managed to achieve unicorn status and include brands like The Derma Co, Dr Sheth’s, and BBlunt under their portfolio.

Talking to Pinkvilla, the billionaire couple gave a warm tour of their luxurious Delhi abode. Walking through their guest drawing room to the bar, Varun and Ghazal shared heartfelt milestones throughout their journey. With their Delhi home being the first house they owned in their name, it brought out Ghazal’s art appreciation as she adorned the nooks with vibrant pieces. From the ‘Tree of Life’ in intricate miniature painting on one wall to abstract contemporary art on another, the warm-lit, welcoming home is a hosting haven for Varun Alagh‘s exceptional bartending skills!

‘Not a designer home,’ says MamaEarth CEO and Alagh’s wife Ghazal

Welcoming guests with a two-door entrance, the house opens to a warmly lit house dominated by golden accents. Ghazal, the Chief Mama at MamaEarth, shared that four generations of Alagh’s family live in this house, from their grandparents to their children. “This is not the perfect home, a little imperfect. You will find some cracked walls, some handprints of our children on the walls, but this is what’s truly close to our hearts. This is the home we want to build, not a ‘designer home’.”

Taking the viewers through the guest living room, Varun shared that this is where you can spot Ghazal’s interest in art on the walls. Building a multi-dimensional ‘imperfect’ home not only comes from the couple’s welcoming vibes, but also their business acumen. “Just like in business, before finding the perfect product, you talk to the consumers. At home, too, build your perfect life amid the imperfections,” Ghazal explained. The home, Varun revealed, was built in parts and pieces, as they kept improving as they lived their sweet memories in the home. “We didn’t move into the perfect house, room by room; we gradually made the perfect house,” Varun Alagh shared.

Varun Alagh’s open-set guest living room. (Image: Screengrab/YouTube)

The room is placed in an open-setting with low white couches with metallic accents. The gold, white, and green make the perfect combination, which is enhanced with the textured upholstery and wall art. Textured glass wall separators make the house versatile and easy for hosting large gatherings.

Elements of green, personalised home decor, and family room

Giving a deeper house tour, the couple showed the camera the family room, a space where the family sits together and ‘makes the most mess’. Elements of nature are present throughout the room, from a foliage wallpaper to cushion covers with the same aesthetic. Placed in a well-lit nook, their family dining room is located near the balcony, overlooking trinkets and souvenirs displayed on a wall-shelf.

The house also incorporates their two boys and a pet dog. Keeping in mind their energetic nature and interest in football, Ghazal shared that we have set clear paths for them to kick a ball around, without breaking things. Ghazal has also displayed some of her self-done work on the walls, which comes after ardent art education from the New York Academy of Arts.

The bar which displays over 40 shot glasses from around the world. (Image: Screengrab/YouTube)

Walking through Varun’s favourite parts of the house, the couple first made a stop at the bar. Revealing that the unicorn founder is a master with the cocktails, he shared that he used to collect shot glasses from his travels from across the world, which are now proudly displayed on the bar shelf with the spirits.

Varun’s study and love for reading

Varun shared that he hadn’t read a single book till he was 22. Only now, he has read over 4000, and a wall full of books on a shelf isn’t enough to store his favourites. Walking his viewers through his study room, he shared that this is where he likes to spend some time alone or work.

Varun and Ghazal’s study room, (Image: Screengrab/YouTube)

With a beige couch, a leather ottoman, and a signature chair, is a room where ‘old and modern come together’. While there are elements of a vintage vinyl player through a speaker, there is a striking rug in the middle to add a pop of colour. The wall, adorned with the couple’s achievements, is a reminder of their success story.

Their balcony, however, stands out for the couple as they not only love the Aravalli view, but also become an emotional sharing corner. “We have laughed, cried, and been stressed here,” Ghazal shared, pointing towards the balcony that runs along the house. Adorned with plants, they made sure to incorporate a small garden table for five in the open space, too.