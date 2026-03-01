Videos circulating on social media have fuelled concerns regarding the safety of high-profile buildings in the Middle East following recent military activity. On February 28, 2026, footage showing smoke and mid-air interceptions over the Dubai skyline went viral after Iran launched missiles toward regional targets. Many users on platforms like X and TikTok shared clips of a fire on the Palm Jumeirah, leading to speculation about which specific properties were affected.

Rumours quickly spread that Donald Trump’s luxury assets were among those hit in the chaos. Authorities in the UAE confirmed a fire at a hotel on the Palm Jumeirah and debris falling near the Burj Al Arab, however reports from The Hindu and Hindustan Times clarify that no Trump-branded properties were actually struck.

The confusion likely stems from the fact that the fire occurred on the Palm, where the brand previously had development plans, but the specific buildings carrying the name are located elsewhere and remain intact. Let’s take a look at the US President’s luxurious properties in Dubai

The established estates at DAMAC Hills

The most prominent completed development in the city is the Trump International Golf Club, which is part of the DAMAC Hills community. This site features an 18-hole championship golf course and a large clubhouse that is a hub for the surrounding residential areas. These neighborhoods, known as the Trump Estates, consist of gated villas and mansions that have been a part of the city’s luxury real estate market for several years.

Prices for these properties depend on the size of the home and its location near the golf course. According to market data from Bayut, a 4-bedroom villa in the Trump Estates typically starts at approximately AED 3.8 million ($1.03 million). For those seeking more space, larger 8-bedroom mansions have been listed for as high as AED 19 million ($5.17 million). These figures show the cost of living in a gated community that offers private club memberships and specialized services to its residents.

The new tower on Sheikh Zayed Road

A newer project that has drawn attention is the Trump International Hotel and Tower, which is currently under construction on Sheikh Zayed Road. Developed through a partnership with Dar Global, this 80-story skyscraper is being built near the entrance to Downtown Dubai. The project is a mixed-use building that includes a hotel, a private members-only club, and high-end residential apartments starting from the 19th floor.

Despite the recent regional activity that led to the social media videos, construction on this tower is planned for completion by the end of 2031. The developer has stated that the project is moving forward as scheduled for investors who want a central location in the city. As with the other properties, the Trump Organization provides the branding and management, while local partners handle the actual construction and ownership of the building.