Manifestation was never born in the age of 11:11 wishes, vision boards, and crystal collections. Its roots run deep into ancient spiritual traditions, practiced quietly for centuries. Today, many of the world’s most successful business leaders continue to swear by it. But few have cracked the code like Aakash Anand.

The founder of Bella Vita, one of India’s most recognisable homegrown perfume brands, has built a Rs 250 crore empire with manifestation at its core. What began as a bold Rs 25 crore vision has scaled tenfold, even after multiple failed ventures.

In a candid conversation on the Himeesh Madaan podcast in November 2025, Anand declared, “I am a product of manifestation.” A firm believer in the Law of Attraction, he consistently visualised his Rs 25 crore goal with unwavering clarity, long before success arrived.

Though Anand has since exited the day-to-day operations of Bella Vita, now backed by Ananta Capital following a $10 million investment through IDAM Natural Wellness, his philosophy remains unchanged. Whether known as the ‘Perfume Man of India’ or a self-proclaimed serial entrepreneur, Aakash Anand continues to embody the power of focused intention turned into extraordinary results.

His journey stands as a compelling reminder that manifestation, when paired with relentless execution, remains a potent force in building lasting business empires.

‘I manifest like a crazy guy’

Aakash Anand is not only a skilled perfume marketer but also has experience across sectors like real estate, renewable energy, manufacturing, and consumer tech. Unlike many founders who find a niche and scale their business till the end of time, Anand knew when to exit, recalibrate and move with the times.

“I manifest like a crazy guy,” he said during the 2025 podcast and revealed that it was his wife who taught him how to do it. He added, “People might not believe, but all the tycoons that you see tend to live the life they manifest even before they achieve it.”

Interestingly, Bella Vita is not his only venture, but he also founded Wolfpacklabs, a Rs 50 crore personal fund for startups with a Rs 1000 crore ARR. Along with these, Anand is also at the helm of Unikon, an AI-powered networking platform which secured nearly $3 million in funding and is all set to go D2C. Following this ‘house of brands’ model, Anand’s Bevzilla journey started in 2020, when Anurag Chhabra, who made India’s first instant coffee cubes. In 2022, Anand saw massive potential and acquired a 40% stake in Bevzilla, securing a majority share.

And then came the Rs 10 crore annual recurring revenue, turning it into a household name. It went from Rs 12 lakhs a month to behind a multi-crore brand, which started from a small vision during the COVID-19 pandemic.

How Aakash Anand actually manifests

“I used to tell people that Bella Vita sells Rs 50 crore a month,” Anand revealed, even when it was not a reality, and believed in the notion, “We are the biggest brand,” until it actually happened.

“You have to live in that frequency,” Anand shared. Be it his habit of working out or building a business empire, he liked to believe in the power of manifestation. He added, “This universe is divine, and it will drive you, and it doesn’t understand ‘no’.” Moreover, he shared that the day one starts to send out affirmations and positive thoughts, it will build self-reliance and confidence.

“You start manifesting the image you want for yourself,” he recommended as a means to building your own brand. But where did the Rs 25 crore come from?

“It was written on my bedroom wall,” remarked Anand. He wrote that he wants to earn Rs 25 crore on his bedroom wall and see it every day. He manifested that he wants to retire by 35, earn cars worth Rs 1-2 crore, and a house worth Rs 5 crore. He had even visualised these milestones by pasting their photographs, including his dream car, house, and even destinations.

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“Learn to live like what you want to become and speak about it,” he said. In fact, he pointed out that people tend to talk about their sorrows, but sometimes they should talk about their wins and achievements.

The growth of Bella Vita

In March 2025, Bella Vita reported an annual revenue of Rs 1800 crore, up by 295%, as per Tracxn data. As of May 2024, though, the company was valued at $161 million, as compared to July 2021’s $14.6 million value after Ananta Capital’s Series A funding.

With over 700 employees, Bella Vita’s Gurugram-based headquarters ranks the first amongst its 285 Indian competitors. Overall, with 93 investors backing the brand, it has secured over $37.9 million in its 24 rounds of funding, with a dominant market share of 21%.