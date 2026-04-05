We often hear about billionaires following a strict early morning routine, where they wake up at 4:00 am to meditate and clear their inboxes before the sun even rises. But for Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky, the secret to running a $100 billion company isn’t about being an early bird; it’s about knowing when to sleep.

In an interview with Fortune, the 43-year-old co-founder flipped the script on Silicon Valley’s ‘hustle culture.’ While peers like Apple’s Tim Cook are famous for their pre-dawn starts, Chesky admits his day begins ‘pretty late’ because he is a dedicated night owl.

The power of the 8:30 am start

Chesky’s routine is built around his natural rhythm. Because he often stays up until 2:00 am working or thinking, he doesn’t roll out of bed until 8:30 am. For him, sleep is a non-negotiable part of his success. Speaking to Fortune, he explained that starting the day well-rested is far more important than hitting an arbitrary early wake-up call just to look busy.

His mornings start with a burst of activity, either hitting the StairMaster or taking his golden retriever, Sophie Supernova, for a walk. After a shower and a light breakfast, he fuels up with one or two cups of plain black coffee before heading into the office around 10:00 am. “When you’re CEO,” Chesky told The Wall Street Journal, “you can decide when the first meeting of the day is.”

Automating the ‘boring’ stuff

One of the reasons Chesky can afford to start his day later is his obsession with ‘automation.’ He told Fortune that he’s very open about the fact that his wealth provides a ‘privilege’ his parents didn’t have. While his parents spent their free time on chores like mowing the lawn or doing dishes, Chesky has automated almost every domestic task in his life.

“I’ve tried to automate as much as I can,” he told Fortune, explaining that by cutting out the ‘logistics’ of daily life, he clears his schedule for only two things, including high-level work or true leisure. He admits he occasionally visits a grocery store just to “not lose my mind” and stay connected to the real world, but otherwise, he guards his time fiercely.

Why does he skip one-on-ones

This focus on efficiency also changes how he runs his office. Chesky told Fortune that he dislikes traditional one-on-one meetings, which he feels often turn into ‘therapy sessions’ that waste time. He prefers ‘unstructured’ workdays where he can roam the office and jump into big ideas rather than being stuck in back-to-back appointments.

He also manages the chaos by journaling in a digital notes app like Apple Notes. Instead of writing perfect sentences, he uses quick bullet points to capture every idea that comes to mind, allowing him to stay organised without formal writing.

Brian Chesky is living proof that you don’t have to join the ‘5:00 am club’ to be world-class. By embracing his late-night energy, automating the mundane parts of life, and prioritising sleep, he’s built a billion-dollar brand on his own terms. In a tech world often on the brink of burnout, his message is clear, ‘Success isn’t about how early you start, but how sharp you are when you finally do.’