Vir Das, in 2021, made history with his stand-up set ‘Two Indias’ at the Kennedy Centre in London. His controversial monologue caused a stir across the world, leaving authorities, fans, and netizens divided. During a debate on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee referred to his piece as a ‘warning’ and a ‘mirror’.

Reacting to his monologue, Das shared a clip on social media, commenting on his views. Revisiting the political outrage, his tongue-in-cheek response, he questioned the ironic reference of his ‘controversial’ jokes in the parliament. Das was taken aback as he exclaimed, “I’m sorry, this is happening on the floor of Parliament. Don’t do it.”

Abhishek Banerjee on Two Indias

“Sir, in November 2021… On a stage thousands of miles away,” the Lok Sabha MP was heard saying. He went on to describe, ” Many laughed…some were offended, few paused to listen. But what he offered was not comedy…it wasn’t… It was a warning…a prophecy.”

Reacting to the mere irony of this reference, the Emmy-winning comedian was taken aback. Because it was the same regime which called for his boycott, and supporters fuelled opposition against him.

Reacting to Das’ video on Wednesday, Banerjee posted on X, “Ah, the beauty of two Indias- in one, a comedian is questioned for talking about the ‘TWO INDIA’ divide. In the other, the same debate becomes the perfect PR for a tour announcement. Democracy does have a sense of humour. Wishing you house full shows and a smashing tour ahead.”

“Truth is a crime but PR is king,” replied a user to Vir Das‘ subtle plug in at the end of the video, promoting his world tour. A direct jibe at the politics in West Bengal, Banerjee in his speech in the parliament also added, “I come from an India that proclaims ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, and I also come from an India where speaking Bengali makes you a Bangladeshi, where eating fish makes you a Mughal, and where saying ‘Jay Bangla’ is enough to brand you a ‘ghuspaithiya’.”