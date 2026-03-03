After a long battle with controversies and release delays, The Kerala Story 2 finally made its way to the big screen on February 27. The film, which is a sequel to the massive 2023 hit, is now being watched closely by fans and critics alike to see if it can match the success of the first part.

The Kerala Story 2 box office collection

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the film had a steady start. During its first three days (the opening weekend), the Kerala Story 2 earned approximately Rs 10.15 crore. On Monday, which was its fourth day in theatres, the movie added another Rs 2.65 crore to its box office total.

As of today, the film has collected Rs 12.8 crore in the Indian market. Looking at the global numbers, the movie has earned Rs 15.1 crore worldwide. Since the film was made on a budget of Rs 28 crore, the makers are hoping for strong collections over the rest of the week to cross the profit mark.

The Kerala Story 2: Occupancy report

On March 2, the film saw an overall occupancy rate of 8.75 percent. While the morning shows started slowly with about 6.29 percent attendance, the numbers picked up significantly as the day went on. Night screenings were the most popular, peaking at 12.61 percent.

In terms of cities, the movie saw a surprising amount of interest in the South. Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 19 percent, while Bengaluru followed with 11.75 percent.

The Kerala Story 2 legal battle

The release of The Kerala Story 2 was not easy. The film was at the centre of a huge public debate, with some people claiming it was unfair to the state of Kerala. The matter eventually reached the Kerala High Court. At first, the court put a temporary hold on the release, but after further review, a division bench cleared the film to be shown in theatres.

Vipul Amrutlal Shah on Kerala Story 2 legal battle

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah recently addressed the media to defend his project. He made it clear that the team has high respect for Kerala, calling it a “wonderful state.” He explained that the movie is only about catching criminals and not about attacking a specific place.

“Criminals can be from Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, or Rajasthan,” he said, noting that the story is meant to expose wrongdoings rather than malign any community.

The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha in lead roles.