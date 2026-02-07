The celebration of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) second Women’s Premier League (WPL) title win on February 6, 2026, took a personal turn online to the delight of netizens. While fans were busy cheering for the team’s victory, Smriti Mandhana’s mother, Smita, caught everyone’s attention with her social media activity.

She reposted a meme on Instagram that poked fun at her daughter’s ex-fiancé, the music composer Palash Muchhal. The post suggested that Smriti was batting so well because she was treating the ball like Palash’s face, a move that went viral before Smita eventually took it down.

The ‘savage’ social media post

The meme Smita Mandhana shared featured an edited photo of Palash Muchhal in a Delhi Capitals jersey – the team Smriti defeated in the final. The text on the image asked, “So this is how Smriti saw DC’s players during yesterday’s match?” and was captioned by a user with, “Comeback hogaya didi ka.” It clearly joked that Smriti’s aggressive batting was fuelled by her feelings toward her ex

See the post here:

By resharing it, Smrita Mandhana appeared to join in on the fan banter that has followed Smriti since her high-profile breakup last year. Even though she deleted the post after a few hours, screenshots had already spread across the internet, with many people backing her for sticking up for her daughter.

One Instagram user wrote: “wth! smriti mother reposted this 😭” While another comment read,”Palash ka PR ab kya bolega 😂😂😂😂😂” On X, verified handles also reacted to the move, with one stating: “I so know it for a fact that they as in whole mandhana family must be having a great time looking at those memes 😭😂

Why did this go viral?

To understand why this post caused such a stir, one has to look back at November 2025. Smriti and Palash were supposed to get married on November 23 in Sangli, but the ceremony was called off at the last minute. At the time, the families said it was postponed because Smriti’s father was hospitalized with a heart-related health scare and Palash was suffering from exhaustion.

However, rumors quickly started spreading that the real reason was much more personal. A childhood friend of Smriti later alleged that Palash had been caught with another woman during the pre-wedding festivities. While Palash has denied these claims and threatened legal action, the rumors have followed him ever since. Smriti’s recent success on the field, especially while playing through a high fever in the WPL final, has made her mother’s social media post feel like a final word on the matter.