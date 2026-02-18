Salim Khan health update: Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, has undergone a minor procedure after he was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, February 17. Causing a stir among fans of the veteran lyricist, several family members were spotted visiting Salim Khan. Speaking to the media, Pulmonologist Dr Jalil D Parkar shared a health update on 90-year-old Salim Khan. He debunked the serious claims made by media reports and shared that the hospital ‘performed a small procedure’ on him.

He further shared Khan is ‘not as critical’ and has been currently shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). From a precautionary point of view, he has also been placed on a ventilator support, but is recovering.

Parkar revealed to the media that Salim Khan was brought into the hospital by their family physician, Dr Sanjeev Chopra, who realised that he needed ICU hospitalisation on February 17.

“He was having jerks, and his blood pressure was high,” explained Parkar. Following the treatment for these symptoms, he was put on ventilator support because ‘certain investigations’ needed to be conducted. He clarified that it was used purely ‘as a safeguard’, if the condition had worsened.

“So, it was not that he was critical,” he shared and continued, “Today we have done a small procedure on him,” not revealing the details of the procedure. However, he revealed that it was performed by Dr Nitin, a neurosurgeon. This comes after several media reports claimed that Salim Khan had suffered a haemorrhage. Parkar, in his statement, revealed that Khan reportedly underwent a digital subtraction angiography (DSA), a minimally invasive surgery.

VIDEO | Mumbai: “Salim Khan's condition stable, ventilator used as a precaution”, says Dr Jalil D Parkar, Pulmonologist at Lilavati Hospital. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/4ixE0pqSPu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 18, 2026

“He is fine, he is stable, he’s been shifted to the ICU,” shared the hospital spokesperson. “By tomorrow, we will get him off the ventilator,” claimed Parkar and that ‘he was doing quite well’. He added that being 95, age is a critical factor in his recovery.

During the course of this urgent hospitalisation, several concerned industry members visited the hospital. Salim Khan’s daughter Alvira and her husband Atul Agnihotri dropped by, with their grandson Ayaan. The family has requested privacy during this taxing time.