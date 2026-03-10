Rihanna’s Los Angeles home in Beverly Hills was reportedly targeted in a shooting incident after a woman allegedly opened fire outside the property. Located in Beverly Hills, one of the most luxurious lanes in the area, the ‘Diamonds’ singer was reportedly inside the colonial-style home during the incident.

While no injuries have been reported, recent dispatch audio obtained by TMZ revealed new details. The attack took place at 1:21 PM (local time) on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The suspect fired multiple shots from inside her vehicle, reported to be a white Tesla.

Rihanna house shooting: Dispatch audio revealed

According to TMZ, the audio revealed that police were informed of 10 shots heard coming from a white Tesla Model 3. While it is unclear whether Rihanna‘s husband, A$AP Rocky or their children (RZA, Riot, Rose, and Rocki) were inside the LA mansion, some law enforcement sources have identified the suspect.

As per the latest reports, suspect Ivana Lisette Ortiz has been arrested as the attack seemed like a deliberate act. She is now being held on a $10,225,000 bail. The dispatch call revealed, “Suspect is in a 2023-24 Tesla four-door with paper license plates that read 2DP38E1. At 8:53, the suspect vehicle was last seen going southbound on Coldwater Canyon near Benedict Canyon.” She penetrated at least 10 rounds on the wall of the house, and later fled in the vehicle. She was reported to have been held down near Sherman Oaks.

Ivanna Ortiz – the alleged shooter behind Rihanna’s home attack

However, this is not the first shooting scare that Rihanna has faced. In 2018, a man broke into the home of the Hollywood-based beauty mogul. He reportedly hopped the fence and was identified as Eduardo Leon. He spent 12 hours inside the singer’s home and was restrained from contacting Rihanna for 10 years.

Rihanna, the second-richest female singer, has always been private about her personal life, and the billionaire couple has announced many of her past pregnancies through uncanny red carpet moments.

Ivana Lisette Ortiz – Troubling social media posts

Several media outlets found a social media page matching the alleged shooter’s appearance. 35-year-old Ivana Lisette Ortiz had reportedly made some concerning social media posts, not only about Rihanna, but also about rapper Cardi B and billionaire entrepreneur and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

“Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I’m not at,” one of Ortiz’s social media posts read, as per TMZ. She had also posted an eerie video about Cardi B – “You can’t f*** with me, Cardi B. You’re supposedly busy right now. But you know who has the cutest outfit tonight? You know who’s the cutest tonight? I am,” she had said.