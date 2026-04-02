Ramayana Teaser Out: The much-awaited first official glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama was unveiled today in Mumbai. Choosing the sacred occasion of Hanuman Jayanti for the launch, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra released the Ramayana teaser that many are already calling a visual masterpiece. While an exclusive preview was held earlier this week in Los Angeles for a select audience, Indian fans finally got to see their ‘Maryada Purushottam’ come to life on Thursday.

‘Visuals 10/10, worth it’: Fans approve Ramayana teaser, chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’

The teaser, titled simply Rama, introduces him not just as a king, but as a saviour who is ‘always the answer.’ Ranbir Kapoor is seen walking through a sea of devotees, his path layered with flower petals. A caption in the video poignantly reminds viewers that this character has been ‘ruling our hearts for 5,000 years.’

The social media was soon full of fans commenting on the teaser release. On X (formerly Twitter), the hashtag #Ramayana has been trending at the top spot. Fans have been quick to praise the upcoming movie, with one user commenting, “Visuals 10/10, worth it. Jai Shree Ram.”

Another X user commented on the depth Ranbir brings to the role, commenting that he stands in that rare space where the line between the actor and the divine character simply disappears. A third user posted, “The Ramayana teaser is out of the world.” “Spectacular! Ranbir Kapoor has nailed it as Lord Rama; just cannot wait for the release,” commented another. X users are referring to the teaser as ‘a DIVINE experience’ and calling it to be ‘the most hard hitting sequence in Ramayana.’

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Powerhouse Cast, DNEG VFX, Hans Zimmer & AR Rahman Score

This adaptation of Ramayana is the most ambitious project in the history of Bollywood. With Ranbir Kapoor as the lead, the film has a powerhouse cast including Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

The technical craft is equally impressive, with eight-time Oscar-winning studio DNEG handling the VFX and a musical score composed by the legendary Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. The project is designed as a two-part adventure saga intended for a worldwide IMAX release.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer for the full experience, as Part 1 is scheduled for Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

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‘I am not fit enough, good enough’: What Ranbir said on taking over the role of Lord Ram

During the Los Angeles launch, Ranbir spoke candidly about the spiritual weight of the role. Describing Rama as the ‘conscience keeper of billions,’ he explained that the character represents the ultimate triumph of the human spirit through compassion and righteousness.

Ranbir admitted he didn’t always feel ready for such a role. When the role was first offered to him four years ago, he felt a sense of inadequacy. “My instant reaction was: ‘I am not fit enough, good enough.’ I felt I wouldn’t be able to do full justice,” Ranbir shared. “But that fear quickly turned into gratitude because opportunities like this were something I truly needed in my life.”

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana aims to bridge the gap between ancient tradition and modern storytelling. Produced by Prime Focus Studios in association with Monster Mind Creations, the film also has Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi. As the teaser continues to rack up millions of views on YouTube and social media, it is clear that the journey to Diwali 2026 has officially begun.