American actress and comedian Kathryn Hahn, or ‘motherhan’ on social media, is set to play a part in the Tangled movie. As Disney’s Rapunzel tale comes to life, Kathryn Hahn, known for her roles in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ (2003), ‘Wanda Vision’, and ‘Agatha All Along’ (2024), is credited for her dramatic roles and intense performances.

Confirming the news via a post on Instagram, Hahn shared the news earlier today through a candid reel. In that, she wore a T-shirt featuring images of a character from Disney’s classic princess tale. The video was captioned, “Hey! OOTD. Just found out what it stands for. So, here’s my outfit of the day. Simple jeans, glasses, a t-shirt, it is easy. You know, just another day.”

Kathryn Hahn in Tangled: What role is she playing?

In January, there were wide speculations that Kathruyn Hahn was set to play Mother Gothel in Disney’s Tangled live-action adaptation. But the post made on her page, and reactions from the official Disney account, confirmed the viral news.

Earlier this year, Disney also announced that Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim would portray Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the film, which will be created by the maker of The Greatest Showman, Michael Gracey. The animated Tangled was once the highest-grossing film of 2010, as it made nearly $600 million during its theatrical run. While the live-action adaptation does not have a release date yet, filming is likely to begin in June 2026, as per reports.

Hahn gets the Internet’s nod of approval

As the news went viral, netizens and movie discussions Subreddits lit up and discussed the development with great intensity. “Whilst I think a live-action remake is totally unnecessary, this is a great casting choice,” wrote a user on social media.

“Pascal won’t be as expressive either. Those two being so hilarious without ever speaking is part of the charm of the original,” shared a concerned fan about the portrayal of Rapunzel’s chameleon companion and Rider’s horse, Maximus.