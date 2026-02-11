Rani Mukerji is back as the no-nonsense cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, but even her star power is being tested at the box office. After a fairly decent jump in ticket sales over the last weekend, the film has hit the usual Monday and Tuesday slowdown.

Mardaani 3 crosses the Rs 39 crore mark

In its first 11 days, Mardaani 3 managed to earn about Rs 37.10 crore. On its 12th day, Tuesday, February 10, the film added around Rs 2.02 crore to its total. This takes the overall collection to Rs 39.12 crore. While the film has officially made more than the first Mardaani (which finished its run around Rs 36 crore), it still has a long way to go before it catches up to the success of Mardaani 2.

The theaters weren’t exactly packed on Tuesday, with an overall occupancy of just 16.38 per cent. Most of the seats stayed empty during the morning shows, which saw only 8 per cent occupancy. However, things picked up slightly in the evening and night, with the late-night shows reaching about 23 per cent.

Rani Mukherji receives mixed reviews

In this sequel, Shivani Shivaji Roy goes after a ‘beggar mafia’ and a child-trafficking gang. The movie is a big deal for Rani Mukerji since it celebrates her 30th year in Bollywood.

Many fans feel the plot is too “predictable” and follows the exact same formula we have seen twice before. Even though Mallika Prasad plays a scary new villain and Janki Bodiwala joins the cast, people are saying the script lacks the gritty, shocking elements that made the first two films so special.

Future box office predictions for Mardaani 3

The road ahead is looking pretty rocky. With the massive success of Border 2 still pulling audiences away, and new movies coming out this Friday, Mardaani 3 is going to lose a lot of screens. For the film to cross the Rs 50 crore mark, it will need a miracle over the next weekend. For now, it’s a decent hit for die-hard Rani fans, but it hasn’t quite captured the public’s imagination like the earlier parts did.