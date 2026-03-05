Actor Lara Dutta shared a frightening experience from Dubai, where she has been staying with her daughter while tensions in the Middle East continue to rise. The actor revealed that what was meant to be a routine work trip quickly turned stressful after she heard explosions and saw missiles being intercepted in the sky.

Dutta said she is now hoping to complete her commitments as soon as possible and return home to Mumbai.

‘We ran out of the studio’

The actor explained that she had been in Dubai for a work assignment when the situation suddenly became alarming. According to her, the incident happened while she was shooting at a studio.

“We have been in Dubai since the start of what people are calling the Israel–Iran war. Dubai has been my home for the last three years, and I spend a lot of time here. On the 28th, I was shooting in a studio when we suddenly started hearing explosions,” she took to Instagram to share this.

She added that the sounds were loud enough to make everyone stop working and step outside to see what was happening.

“We ran out of the studio and saw missiles being intercepted in the sky. I can’t lie, the last few days have been stressful,” she said.

Concern for her daughter

Dutta also said she was especially worried because her daughter Saira Bhupathi was with her in Dubai at the time.

Her husband, former tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi, was travelling for work and was not in Dubai when the incident happened. The actor described hearing fighter jets flying overhead and loud blasts in the distance.

“There are a lot of fighter jets in the sky and loud booms that you can hear clearly. Even though we live in a villa in a very safe neighbourhood, the windows shake, and the doors rattle. It can be very unsettling,” she said in the Instagram post.

Despite the tense atmosphere, Dutta clarified that she has not personally felt unsafe so far.

Praise for the UAE Government

While talking about the situation, the actor also thanked the Government of the United Arab Emirates for ensuring residents feel protected.

“I have to say the UAE government has done an incredible job. As residents, we feel looked after and protected. It doesn’t matter where you come from or what nationality you are,” she said.

Dutta added that daily life in the city has continued with surprising normalcy despite the tense situation.

“My gardener still comes every day, mowing the lawn and watering the plants. People are continuing with their work and doing their jobs,” she shared.

Looking for flights back to India

Towards the end of her message, Dutta became emotional while speaking about the situation. She said she is currently trying to find flights back to India so she and her daughter can return home soon.

“We are checking flights. There aren’t too many available, but there are some options with Emirates and Etihad Airways. We are trying to get back to Mumbai,” she said.

The actor explained that children often feel more anxious during uncertain times, which has made her more eager to travel back.

“The kids are more nervous about what’s happening. As adults, we try to stay calm for them, but we are worried too,” she added.

‘No civilian should live in fear’

Dutta also reflected on a previous time when tensions rose between India and Pakistan, saying she had seen how governments work to protect civilians during difficult situations.

She said the current conflict has reminded her how important it is for leaders to make responsible decisions.

“No civilian deserves to live in fear or get caught in a war that destabilises an entire region. I really hope better judgment and common sense will prevail,” she said.

Other actors speak out

Dutta is not the only celebrity to talk about the ongoing tensions in the region.

Earlier, Iranian-German actor Elnaaz Norouzi, who currently lives in Mumbai, shared her thoughts about Iran’s past and spoke about identity, democracy and the fear many people feel about returning home.

Actor Mandana Karimi had also spoken about the situation in the Middle East, expressing distress over the conflict and strongly criticising the Iranian regime.

As tensions continue in the region, many residents and travellers, including Dutta, are now hoping for calm and a quick return to normal life.