Grammy Winners Full List: The 68th annual Grammy Awards, held on February 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, celebrated a transformative year for the music industry. From historic firsts to high-energy tributes, the evening was a masterclass in musical diversity.

Bad Bunny etched his name into the history books as his project, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, became the first Spanish-language album to win Album of the Year. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar dominated the hip-hop categories, while Lady Gaga took home major hardware for her project Mayhem. In a moment that stunned the audience, the 90-year-old Dalai Lama won his first-ever Grammy, beating out host Trevor Noah and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in the storytelling category.

ALSO READ

General Field

  • Album of the Year: Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
  • Record of the Year: Kendrick Lamar with SZA – “Luther”
  • Song of the Year: Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”
  • Best New Artist: Olivia Dean

Pop & Dance/Electronic

  • Best Pop Solo Performance: Lola Young – “Messy”
  • Best Pop Vocal Album: Lady Gaga – Mayhem
  • Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – “Defying Gravity”
  • Best Dance-Pop Recording: Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
  • Best Dance/Electronic Album: FKA twigs – Eusexua
  • Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Tame Impala – End of Summer

Rap, R&B & Urbana

  • Best Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar – GNX
  • Best Rap Performance: Clipse ft. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams – Chains & Whips
  • Best Rap Song: Kendrick Lamar ft. Lefty Gunplay – TV Off
  • Best Melodic Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther
  • Best R&B Album: Leon Thomas – Mutt
  • Best R&B Performance: Kehlani – Folded
  • Best R&B Song: Kehlani – Folded
  • Best Traditional R&B Performance: Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie
  • Best Música Urbana Album: Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Rock, Alternative & Metal

  • Best Rock Album: Turnstile – Never Enough
  • Best Rock Performance: Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park)
  • Best Rock Song: Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be
  • Best Metal Performance: Turnstile – Birds
  • Best Alternative Music Album: The Cure – Songs of a Lost World
  • Best Alternative Music Performance: The Cure – Alone
ALSO READ

Country & Folk

  • Best Contemporary Country Album: Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken
  • Best Traditional Country Album: Zach Top – Ain’t In It for My Health
  • Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton – “Bad As I Used to Be”
  • Best Country Song: Tyler Childers – “Bitin’ List”
  • Best Folk Album: I’m With Her – Wild and Clear and Blue

Global, Jazz & Classical

  • Best Global Music Performance: Bad Bunny – “EoO”
  • Best African Music Performance: Tyla – “PUSH 2 START”
  • Best Jazz Performance: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – “Windows” (Live)
  • Best Orchestral Performance: Andris Nelsons – Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie

Visual Media, Comedy & Production

  • Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Sinners
  • Best Song Written for Visual Media: Huntr/x – “Golden” (from K-Pop: Demon Hunters)
  • Best Music Video: Doechii – “Anxiety”
  • Best Comedy Album: Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
  • Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling: Dalai Lama – Meditations
  • Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Cirkut
  • Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Amy Allen