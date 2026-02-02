Grammy Winners Full List: The 68th annual Grammy Awards, held on February 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, celebrated a transformative year for the music industry. From historic firsts to high-energy tributes, the evening was a masterclass in musical diversity.

Bad Bunny etched his name into the history books as his project, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, became the first Spanish-language album to win Album of the Year. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar dominated the hip-hop categories, while Lady Gaga took home major hardware for her project Mayhem. In a moment that stunned the audience, the 90-year-old Dalai Lama won his first-ever Grammy, beating out host Trevor Noah and Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in the storytelling category.

General Field

Album of the Year: Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos Record of the Year: Kendrick Lamar with SZA – “Luther”

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – “Luther” Song of the Year: Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”

Billie Eilish – “Wildflower” Best New Artist: Olivia Dean

Pop & Dance/Electronic

Best Pop Solo Performance: Lola Young – “Messy”

Lola Young – “Messy” Best Pop Vocal Album: Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Lady Gaga – Mayhem Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – “Defying Gravity”

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – “Defying Gravity” Best Dance-Pop Recording: Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” Best Dance/Electronic Album: FKA twigs – Eusexua

FKA twigs – Eusexua Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Tame Impala – End of Summer

Rap, R&B & Urbana

Best Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Kendrick Lamar – GNX Best Rap Performance: Clipse ft. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams – Chains & Whips

Clipse ft. Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams – Chains & Whips Best Rap Song: Kendrick Lamar ft. Lefty Gunplay – TV Off

Kendrick Lamar ft. Lefty Gunplay – TV Off Best Melodic Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther Best R&B Album: Leon Thomas – Mutt

Leon Thomas – Mutt Best R&B Performance: Kehlani – Folded

Kehlani – Folded Best R&B Song: Kehlani – Folded

Kehlani – Folded Best Traditional R&B Performance: Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie

Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie Best Música Urbana Album: Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Rock, Alternative & Metal

Best Rock Album: Turnstile – Never Enough

Turnstile – Never Enough Best Rock Performance: Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park)

Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park) Best Rock Song: Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be

Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be Best Metal Performance: Turnstile – Birds

Turnstile – Birds Best Alternative Music Album: The Cure – Songs of a Lost World

The Cure – Songs of a Lost World Best Alternative Music Performance: The Cure – Alone

Country & Folk

Best Contemporary Country Album: Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken

Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken Best Traditional Country Album: Zach Top – Ain’t In It for My Health

Zach Top – Ain’t In It for My Health Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton – “Bad As I Used to Be”

Chris Stapleton – “Bad As I Used to Be” Best Country Song: Tyler Childers – “Bitin’ List”

Tyler Childers – “Bitin’ List” Best Folk Album: I’m With Her – Wild and Clear and Blue

Global, Jazz & Classical

Best Global Music Performance: Bad Bunny – “EoO”

Bad Bunny – “EoO” Best African Music Performance: Tyla – “PUSH 2 START”

Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” Best Jazz Performance: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – “Windows” (Live)

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – “Windows” (Live) Best Orchestral Performance: Andris Nelsons – Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie

Visual Media, Comedy & Production