The K-pop world is still processing the shock of Mark Lee’s departure from NCT when another blow landed. On April 6, SM Entertainment confirmed that Ten – a founding member of WayV and a key figure in the broader NCT universe – would also be leaving the agency, effective April 8.

That is the same date Mark’s contract concludes. Two major exits not even 72 hours apart has shaken the world of K-pop but NCTzens – as NCT fans are called – were less surprised; According to their reactions on social media, they had long been prepared for announcements like this.

SM Entertainment confirms Ten’s exit in official statement

In a statement published on April 6 at 1 PM, SM Entertainment confirmed the news directly.

The agency said: “Following careful and extensive discussions regarding TEN’s future direction, we have reached a mutual understanding to conclude his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment, effective April 8.”

The statement added that both parties would “continue to stay in close communication to explore opportunities for TEN to participate in WayV and NCT activities, where possible.”

SM described Ten as bringing “a distinctive artistic presence and breadth of talent to both his group and solo work,” and closed by wishing him well as he moves “forward into a new chapter.” Notably, the door appears to have been left open for future collaboration rather than a clean break – a detail that offered fans at least a sliver of comfort amid the chaos.

The announcement comes just three days after SM confirmed on April 3 that Mark Lee would be departing NCT, ending a decade-long run with the group and agency.

As reported by The Korea Times and Soompi, Mark’s contract also concludes on April 8 – meaning both exits are simultaneous. Mark had penned a handwritten letter to fans explaining his decision, saying he wished to pursue a long-held dream of performing with an acoustic guitar and writing – a deeply personal note that had already sent fan communities into mourning before Ten’s news broke.

Fans react as two exits hit in the same week

Social media erupted within minutes of SM’s Ten announcement going public. On X, phrases like “SM what are you doing,” “WayV is falling apart,” and “not Ten too” began trending almost immediately.

But while the initial wave was one of shock and grief over the end of an era, the mood quickly shifted into something more celebratory. Fans made clear that their sadness was not about Ten leaving SM – it was about the chapter closing.

“ten leaving sm but staying in nct/wayv is something i actually saw coming 🥹 im happy for him he deserves so much better than what sm has been doing,” posted one fan on X while another remarked, “i’m jolly af for ten guys idk about yall… like i better not see anyone sad cuz this is an amazing outcome.”

The overwhelming sentiment, once the dust settled, was one of relief and excitement for what comes next. Many expressed that Ten’s talents had long been underutilised at SM, and that leaving was the best thing that could have happened to his career.

Many fans also pointed towards SM’s mismanagement of NCT commenting, “sm management so shitty they lost their best employees lmao be free my brothers.” While others exclaimed their relief with memes and reaction videos that Ten was only leaving SM and not the group. “TEN IS F*CKING FREEEEEEEE BUT ALSO STILL A NEO… GOD IS SO GOOD.”

The back-to-back timing with Mark’s departure added an undeniable emotional weight – losing two beloved members of the NCT universe in the same week, on the same effective date, has left men reeling still.

But for Ten’s fanbase in particular, the overriding feeling was one of anticipation rather than despair. SM’s mention of possible future WayV and NCT collaborations was welcomed, but fans were far more interested in what Ten would do entirely on his own terms.