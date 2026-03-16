The 98th Academy Awards, held on March 15, 2026, brought together some of the biggest names from around the world. Hollywood’s biggest film night also saw a strong Indian presence, with several well-known personalities attending the ceremony.

From business leader Isha Ambani to actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a number of Indian names were spotted at the star-studded event.

Here’s a look at some of the Indian personalities who attended the 98th Academy Awards.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani attended the Oscars for the first time this year and drew a lot of attention on the red carpet. She chose a vintage Valentino gown from the brand’s 2006 collection. The champagne-coloured dress had soft pastel floral work and a classic look.

She paired the gown with a diamond choker from Lorraine Schwartz, which quickly became a topic of conversation online. During her visit to Los Angeles, Isha also met with the director of the Academy Museum to discuss possible collaborations with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also attended the ceremony and appeared on stage as one of the presenters. She presented the award for Best International Feature Film.

Priyanka wore a white Dior gown with feather details and a high slit. She attended the event with her husband, Nick Jonas. Some fans also noticed the traditional Hindu “kalava” thread tied on Nick’s wrist, which people pointed out on social media.

Geeta Gandbhir

Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir also had an important moment at the Oscars this year. She received two nominations in the documentary categories for her films The Perfect Neighbour and The Devil Is Busy.

Her nominations highlighted the growing presence of Indian-origin filmmakers in international cinema.

Guneet Monga

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga was also present at the ceremony. Over the years, she has played a major role in helping Indian films reach international audiences.

Many young filmmakers in India often credit her for helping open doors for Indian stories on global platforms like the Academy Awards.

The Homebound team

Director Neeraj Ghaywan and the team behind the film Homebound also attended the ceremony. The film stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor and was India’s official entry this year.

Even though the competition was strong, being shortlisted for the Oscars remains a major achievement for any film.

A few years ago, it was rare to see several Indian personalities at the Oscars. Now the number is slowly growing. More Indian actors, filmmakers and producers are attending the event and becoming part of the global film conversation.