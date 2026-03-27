Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 9: Dhurandhar: The Revenge is nowhere near its impressive box office run, as it has become the sixth-highest Indian grosser of all time. One of the fastest Bollywood films to cross the Rs 1000 crore benchmark globally, Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar 2 is scripting history.

Released on March 19, it has delayed several other heavyweight releases, including Yash’s Toxic and is set to give stiff competition to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhoot Bangla’, as the actor calls it a ‘family film’.

Dhurandhar 2 has also become the highest-earning first week, closing at Rs 624 crore in India and Rs 1000 crore globally. Here’s a look at the latest box office collection report of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Dhurandhar 2: Box office update day 9

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 opened to a massive Rs 100 crore opening day in India. According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 grossed Rs 48.75 crore on Day 7 and jumped by nearly 2 per cent to report a Rs 49.7 crore collection on Day 8.

While shows dropped below the 20,000 mark, the occupancy dipped drastically to 28.4 per cent overall. Moreover, Dhurandhar 2 in Hindi has been the highest-grosser after minting nearly Rs 50 crore alone. On the other hand, Dhurandhar: The Revenge in Telugu, which faced a release delay during paid previews, has contributed Rs 2.5 crore to the Rs 1067 crore franchise globally.

As of Day 9, the total gross collection of Dhurandhar 2 in India has reached Rs 806 crore (net Rs 675 crore). Early morning shows report an earning of Rs 83 lakh.

The star cast, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi, has received high praise from across the world. Rakesh Bedi, popularly known for being the comic relief, played the corrupt politician Jameel Jamali in the Dhurandhar franchise. A key character for several plot twists, he has become the viral performer for Dhurandhar 2. Aged 71, Bedi, too, was left overwhelmed by the film’s response, as Dhurandhar 2 surpassed Kalki’s superfluous record.