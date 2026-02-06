Blackpink Deadline release date: Popular K-pop girl band BLACKPINK has announced its third mini album ‘Deadline’. This comes after their two highly successful studio albums, ‘The Album’ and ‘Born Pink’. The four-member girl group with Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa, will launch this much-awaited update to their discography later this month.

They made a fiery comeback with ‘JUMP’ after going viral for several other songs. Main vocalist Rose is also a singles superstar with her ‘APT’ becoming a viral sensation overnight and topping Apple Music and Billboard charts. It also became the first K-pop track to reach 1 billion Spotify streams. A regular face at the Grammys, she has brought global fame to BLACKPINK, too.

‘Deadline’ release date, tracklist

BLACKPINK’s new mini album ‘Deadline’ will be released on February 27 at 12 AM EST. Fans in India will be able to stream it at 10:30 AM IST.

The complete tracklist includes the pre-released single ‘Jump’, along with the title track ‘Go’. ‘Me and my’, ‘Champion’, and ‘Fxxxboy’ are the other songs on BLACKPINK’s new album, Deadline. This will back the group’s first full album in over three years.

The girl-group became a sensation overnight after their debut in 2016 with their singl ‘Square One’. The group is credited with famous tracks like ‘Whistle’, ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’, ‘How You Like That’, ‘Pink Venom’, and ‘Shut Down’.

The new album comes after their stadium-filling world tour ‘Deadline’, which spanned 2025-26 across Asia, North America, and Europe, wrapping up in Hong Kong earlier this year. They hit massive venues like the SoFi Stadium in North America, Wembley in Europe, Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, and the Kai Tak Stadium in China.

Leaks confirmed, Internet shocked

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were taken aback by this announcement as they exclaimed how ‘the leaks were real’, referring to several hints dropped during their world tour. At the same time, they questioned what the new song would be, given the performances that were a not-so-subtle hint at this tracklist. Several BLACKPINK fans also seemed disappointed at the fact that there were only four songs on their album. “Seems like they’re trying to shock more than actually make good music,” wrote a fan. “Looking forward to streaming my ears out,” shared an excited fan, while “Waiting anxiously for the album release. Hope it rocks,” said another.