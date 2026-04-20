​After a hiatus, the comic duo, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, is back and this time with a horror-comedy. And the audience seems to be loving it. According to the latest numbers from industry tracker Sacnilk, their new film Bhooth Bangla has set the box office on fire. The movie has officially crossed the Rs 65 crore mark in India gross collections within just three days of its release.

The film opened to a positive response, but it was the massive jump on Sunday that really changed the game. After a solid start on Friday and growth on Saturday, the third day saw the film rake in approximately Rs 23 crore. This brings the total India net collection to Rs 58 crore and the total gross collection to nearly Rs 70 crore as per data by Sacnilk. Though box office collections look steady for Bhooth Bangla, will it be able to pass the Monday test?

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Bhooth Bangla Sunday box office collection

Sunday was a huge day for Bhooth Bangla. Sacnilk reports show that the film saw a nearly 50% jump compared to its opening day. Families and comedy fans are filling up theatres to see the famous Akshay-Priyadarshan magic once again.

As it is a clean, family entertainer, it is performing exceptionally well in both big cities and small towns. In many places, the evening shows on Sunday were completely sold out.

Akshay Kumar’s box office journey

This success is very important for Akshay Kumar. Over the last two years, he has seen many ups and downs. While films like OMG 2 (2023) were hits, earning over Rs 150 Crore, other projects like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024) and Sarfira (2024) struggled to make a big impact.

However, things started looking up in 2025. His film Housefull 5 was a solid success, earning around Rs 245 Crore worldwide. Even Sky Force, which was released in early 2025, managed to collect over Rs 160 Crore. With Bhoot Bangla crossing Rs 65 Crore in just one weekend, it looks like Akshay has finally returned to his ‘100 Crore Club’ glory.

Previous hits of the iconic duo

The excitement surrounding this release stems from the fact that Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan share an incredible 100% success rate when they work together. Over the years, they have delivered some of Bollywood’s most legendary comedy hits that fans still watch on repeat. It all started with the cult classic Hera Pheri in 2000, which completely changed how comedy movies were made in India. Garam Masala and blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a horror-comedy, are still everyone’s go-to. Their last major outing together was De Dana Dan in 2009, another hit that left audiences going ga-ga over the film.

Now, after a long 14-year gap, the box office numbers for Bhoot Bangla prove that the audience still has a huge appetite for their unique style of filmmaking.

Upcoming projects for Akshay Kumar

If you think 2026 is only about Bhoot Bangla, then you’re wrong. Akshay Kumar has a massive lineup of movies coming up that are expected to break more records.

According to trade reports, his next big release is Welcome To The Jungle, scheduled for June 2026. This is the third part of the famous Welcome franchise and has a huge star cast.

He also has Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline. These sequels are already generating huge buzz among trade experts. With Bhoot Bangla already crossing the Rs 65 Crore mark, the stage is set for Akshay Kumar to dominate the box office for the rest of 2026. Fans of the superstar can finally celebrate, as the ‘Khiladi’ is back in his top form.