Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. She was 92. Bhosle, who had been admitted to the ICU on Saturday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest and pulmonary complications, died of multi-organ failure, according to reports.
Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park on Monday, the same venue where her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with state honours in 2022. With a career spanning over eight decades and more than 12,000 songs across 20 languages, Bhosle leaves behind an unmatched musical legacy — as well as a global restaurant empire that bore her name. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood celebrities, and fans across the world have been paying tributes. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on funeral details, tributes, and reactions.
How did Asha Bhosle die?
Asha Bhosle suffered a cardiac arrest on April 11, 2026, and was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She passed away on April 12 due to multi-organ failure after developing pulmonary complications in the ICU.
What was Asha Bhosle’s age at death?
Asha Bhosle was 92 years old at the time of her death. She was born on September 8, 1933, in Sangli, Maharashtra.
When is Asha Bhosle’s funeral?
Asha Bhosle’s last rites are expected to be held on Monday, April 13, 2026, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. This is the same venue where her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with state honours in February 2022.
How many songs did Asha Bhosle sing?
Asha Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs across more than 20 Indian and foreign languages in a career spanning eight decades. She was recognised by the Guinness World Records in 2011 as the most recorded artist in music history.
Asha Bhosle death news LIVE Updates: Modi condoles Asha Bhosle's demise
"Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her," PM Modi posted on X along with his photos with the legendary singer.
Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or… pic.twitter.com/SbFrzf1Meu— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2026
Asha Bhosle death news LIVE Updates: Mumbai State Cabinet Minister calls it ‘end of an era’; full state honours for Asha Bhosle
Asha Bhosle death news: Mumbai State Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar says, “Today, the entire country and Maharashtra are mourning the end of an era. Her work and her music were a source of joy not only for India but for the entire world…Tomorrow, from 11 am to 3 pm, her loved ones will be able to pay their last respects at her home in Lower Parel. Her last rites will be performed at the Shivaji Park crematorium at 4 pm. She will be cremated with full state honours.”
Asha Bhosle death news LIVE Updates: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis calls it a ‘deeply painful loss’ for Indian music
Asha Bhosle death news LIVE Updates: Reacting to the demise of Asha Bhosle, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it is a heartbreaking moment for the entire country and music lovers worldwide. He described her as one of the most versatile artists and acknowledged the immense contribution of the Mangeshkar family to Indian music.
He added that after the loss of Lata Mangeshkar, the passing of Asha Bhosle marks the loss of another shining star, calling it a deeply painful moment for all.
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Asha Bhosle Death LIVE Updates: Mamata Banerjee mourns death of legendary singer
Asha Bhosle Death LIVE Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Asha Bhosle. In a post on X, she described the singer as a musical genius who captivated generations with her voice.
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Asha Bhosle Death LIVE Updates: Harshdeep Kaur says she’s 'unable to accept' Asha Bhosle’s passing
Asha Bhosle Death LIVE Updates: Singer Harshdeep Kaur shared an emotional note on X after the passing of Asha Bhosle. She wrote that she is still struggling to come to terms with the news, recalling how she had met the legendary singer just last month and taken her blessings.
Calling her an inspiration and an institution in music, Harshdeep added that Asha Bhosle’s legacy will live on forever through her timeless songs.
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Asha Bhosle death news: Son Anand Bhosle shares final rites details
Asha Bhosle death news: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed her passing and shared details of the final arrangements. He said that people can pay their last respects from 11 am tomorrow at her residence, Casa Grande in Lower Parel. Her last rites will take place later in the day at 4 pm at Shivaji Park.
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Asha Bhosle no more: Legendary singer's remarkable journey in music
Asha Bhosle death news: One of the most celebrated and versatile voices in Indian cinema, Asha Bhosle built a legacy that stood alongside her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar. Born in 1933 into the renowned Mangeshkar family, she began singing professionally at just nine years old.
Her first film song came in 1943, and by the 1950s, she had firmly established herself in Bollywood. Over the next few decades, she became a favourite among top music composers.
Asha Bhosle death news LIVE Updates: Dr Pratit Samdani says legendary singer passes away due to multi-organ failure
Asha Bhosle death news LIVE Updates: Reacting to the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, Dr. Pratit Samdani said it is deeply saddening news. He confirmed that she had multiple health complications and ultimately suffered multi-organ failure.
She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening after experiencing a chest infection and extreme exhaustion.
Asha Bhosle death news LIVE Updates: Legendary singer passes away at 92
Asha Bhosle death news LIVE Updates: Legendary singer and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2026. She had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital a day earlier after her health suddenly worsened.