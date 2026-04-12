Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. She was 92. Bhosle, who had been admitted to the ICU on Saturday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest and pulmonary complications, died of multi-organ failure, according to reports.

Her last rites will be held at Shivaji Park on Monday, the same venue where her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with state honours in 2022. With a career spanning over eight decades and more than 12,000 songs across 20 languages, Bhosle leaves behind an unmatched musical legacy — as well as a global restaurant empire that bore her name. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood celebrities, and fans across the world have been paying tributes. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on funeral details, tributes, and reactions.

How did Asha Bhosle die?

Asha Bhosle suffered a cardiac arrest on April 11, 2026, and was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. She passed away on April 12 due to multi-organ failure after developing pulmonary complications in the ICU.

What was Asha Bhosle’s age at death?

Asha Bhosle was 92 years old at the time of her death. She was born on September 8, 1933, in Sangli, Maharashtra.

When is Asha Bhosle’s funeral?

Asha Bhosle’s last rites are expected to be held on Monday, April 13, 2026, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. This is the same venue where her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar was cremated with state honours in February 2022.

How many songs did Asha Bhosle sing?

Asha Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs across more than 20 Indian and foreign languages in a career spanning eight decades. She was recognised by the Guinness World Records in 2011 as the most recorded artist in music history.

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