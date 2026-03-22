Dhurandhar has been breaking all records since its release. The film is not just ruling the box office, it’s also getting people talking sparking controversy.

While fans are appreciating the intense spy drama, a few of them have called it a ‘propaganda’ film. That didn’t sit well with Anupam Kher, who has now come out strongly in its defence.

‘This is more than just a film’

Anupam recently shared a long video on Instagram after watching the film. He even revealed that he called director Aditya Dhar personally to congratulate him.

In his post, Anupam made it clear that the film left a deep impact on him. He described it as something you don’t just watch, but feel. According to him, it’s the kind of story that stays with you even after you’ve left the theatre.

He also praised the entire team, saying the film manages to connect emotionally and leaves behind moments that linger. “I have tried to capture what I felt in the video I am sharing along with this post… but honestly, I could have gone on and on. Because some stories are not meant to be described! They are meant to be felt. Dhurandar is one such story. Congratulations to the entire team for creating something so powerful, so magical, so moving, and so deeply human. Watch it. Experience it. And then sit with it. And #SanjayDutt is brilliant! EVERY ‘INDIAN’ WILL BE PROUD OF THIS FILM,” he added.

Hits back at ‘propaganda’ criticism

Anupam didn’t hold back when addressing those criticising the film.

He said he feels sad for people who are calling it propaganda and even questioned why such labels are used so casually. He added that if someone cannot handle such stories, they should try making a film themselves instead of criticising.

For him, the film reflects a confident, modern India and showcases the strength of its people and systems.

‘Ranveer Singh is outstanding’

The actor also had high praise for Ranveer Singh’s performance. Calling himself a ‘teacher of acting,’ Anupam said it takes a lot for him to be truly impressed but Ranveer managed to do that. He pointed out the actor’s body language, controlled anger, and emotional depth, saying some scenes genuinely moved him.

Ranveer Singh’s heartfelt reply

Ranveer Singh responded to Anupam’s post with a warm message of his own.

Ranveer also took to the comment section to respond, “Shabd toh Mere kam pad gaye yeh dekh kar, Sir. Aap ki kalakari se prerit ho kar bade hue hain, Sir. Aapka aise kehna mere liye bahut bahut badi baat hai. Aap ko koti koti pranaam, Sir. (Words fall short after seeing this, sir. I have grown up inspired by your artistry. Hearing this from you means a great, great deal to me. My deepest respects and salutations to you, sir.”

About Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues the story of an Indian spy working undercover to take down a terror network.

The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, along with Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Released on March 19, the film has already crossed Rs 300 crore in India within just three days, making its place as one of the biggest hits of the year so far.