The 2nd edition of the D Awards was held at 6 pm KST on February 11, 2026, at the Hwajeong Gymnasium at Korea University in Seoul. It was broadcast live on Channel A Plus, while a delayed run for the same was also planned on Channel A at midnight.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s leader Myung Jaehyun co-hosted this year’s event alongside MC Lee Jong Won, who hosted last year, and actress Shin Ye Eun. Local reports, including K-media outlet The Chosun Daily, revealed beforehand the 2026 D Awards would kick off with a 16-artist performing lineup and 21 presenters.

Inaugurated last year by Korean newspaper Sports Dong-A, this particular South Korean awards series seeks to honour excellence in the K-pop industry through the themes of “Delight” and “Dream.” While promising rookies are honoured through the “Dreamers” category, veteran stars earn their accolades through the “Delights” side.

The D Awards trophies are further differentiated through three symbolic signatures: Black for the Grand Prizes (Daesang), Blue for the Main Prize (Bonsang) and Silver for Emerging Artists.

2nd D Awards lineup

The star-studded performing lineup confirmed to illuminate the D Awards stage this year included: P1Harmony, ENHYPEN, NCT WISH, ZEROBASEONE, BOYNEXTDOOR, xikers, Hi-Fi Un!corn, FIFTY FIFTY, 82MAJOR, QWER, NEXZ, KickFlip, AHOF, AxMxP, Chuei Li Yu and izna.

K-celebs who stood out as award presenters were: Kim Da Som, Kim Hae Jun, Moon Yoo Kang, Park Ji Yeon, Bae In Hyuk, Ahn Eun Jin, Ahn Hyo Seop, Oh Yeon So, Lee Su Ji, Im Soo Hyang, Jeon Yeo Been, Hong Jong Hyun, Kim On Ah, Na Bo Ram, Park Seo Ham, Song Ah, Yoo Jae Pil, Lee Joo An, Mimmimnu and Kangnam.

2026 D Awards winners list

D Awards Breakthrough Award: 82MAJOR

D Awards Delights Blue Label (Bonsang / Main Prize)

P1Harmony

AHOF

82MAJOR

BOYNEXTDOOR

ENHYPEN

FIFTY FIFTY

izna

NCT WISH

KickFlip

NEXZ

QWER

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

D Awards Dreams Silver Label (dedicated to outstanding rookies)

AHOF

KickFlip

CLOSE YOUR EYES

CORTIS

Hearts2Hearts

ALLDAY PROJECT

UPICK Best Rising Star (Male): AHOF

UPICK Best Rising Star (Female): izna

D Awards Remark

AxMxP

Chuei Li Yu

Hi-Fi Un!corn

Best Group (pre-announced)

izna

NMIXX

ENHYPEN

BOYNEXTDOOR

Best OST (pre-announced): “Back Packer” from Study Group K-drama, sung by ZEROBASEONE’s Matthew and Gunwook

Best Tour (pre-announced): ENHYPEN for “Walk the Line” world tour

Best Recording (pre-announced)

“DUH!” by P1Harmony

“The Action” by BOYNEXTDOOR

Best Song (pre-announced)

“PopPop” by NCT WISH

“SIGN” by izna

Best Social Content Award (pre-announced): NCT WISH

Best Stage (pre-announced)

xikers

NEXZ

Best Choreography (pre-announced): FIFTY FIFTY

Best Band (pre-announced): QWER

D AWARDS DISCOVERY: Discovery of the Year

AHOF

Hi-Fi Un!corn

Chuei Li Yu

AxMxP

Best Video: “ICONIK” by ZEROBASEONE

Best Solo Popularity (pre-announced)

Chuei Li Yu

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Best Group Popularity (pre-announced)

ENHYPEN

BABYMONSTER

UPICK Global Choice (pre-announced)

ENHYPEN’s Heeseung

aespa’s Karina

D Awards Impact

Jeon Yeo Been for Ms Incognito

Ahn Hyo Seop for KPop Demon Hunters, Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy

Lee Soo Ji

2026 D Awards Grand Prize / Daesang