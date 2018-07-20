SSC Recruitment 2018: 54,953 jobs up for grabs; check how to apply at at ssc.nic.in

While the minimum age of the candidate must be 19, maximum should be 23

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released advertisement for as many as 54,953 jobs through weekly Employment Newspaper 21-27 July 2018. Candidates looking to apply for SSC GD Constable 2018 may apply through commission’s official website SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Interested candidates may apply for the above said posts on or before August 20. The commission is yet to release the date of the exam.

Through this exam, the commission is expected to fill up posts of Constables in BSF, ITBPF, CRPF, SSB and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and CISF across the country. Those selected through SSC GD Constable 2018 are the in-charge of escort or guard. Their major role is to take care of all activities in absence of Assistant Sub-Inspector and Sub-inspectors. They are required to work as per the duties handed assigned by the SHO.

Candidates looking to apply for these posts must be at least class 10 passed. While the minimum age of the candidate must be 19, maximum should be 23.

For selection, candidates will have to undergo physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), computer-based test and the medical test.

Important details:-

Opening date: 20 July 2018

Last Date to apply: 20 August 2018

Constable (GD): 54953 Posts

Where to apply: Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in