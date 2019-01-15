RRB JE recruitment 2019: Its raining jobs! Over 1 lakh salary with 7th Pay Commission benefits, check how to apply

By: | Published: January 15, 2019 6:29 PM

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Its raining jobs! Here is your chance to grab a post in Indian Railways as the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the notification for Junior Engineer recruitment. Apply Now.

RRB, RRB recruitment 2019, RRB JE recruitment 2019, RRB jobs, Indian Railways, Railway Jobs, 7th Pay Commission, 7th CPC, 7th CPC, Railway Recruitment Board, Railway Recruitment Board jobs, jobs newsRRB Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment 2019!

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Do you wish to join the Indian Railways? Here is your chance. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) in its latest recruitment drive has invited candidates to apply for a total of 13487 Junior Engineer posts at indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website now to apply for the same. The application process began earlier this month and will continue until January 31, 2019. The posts on offer are for- Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). Candidates also need to note that Indian Railways is offering over Rs 1 lakh salary with 7th Pay Commission benefits. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note.

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Post details-

  • Junior Engineer (JE): 12,844
  • Junior Engineer (Information Technology): 29
  • Depot Material Superintendent (DMS): 227
  • Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA): 387

Total Vacancies: 13,487

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Important dates-

  • Online registration starts- January 2, 2019; 10 AM
  • Online registration ends- January 31, 2019; 23.59 Hrs
  • Last date for payment of application fee- February 5, 2019
  • Finals submission of application- February 4, 2019

Also read| RPF recruitment 2019 notification released at rpfonlinereg.org; check 7th CPC salary, how to apply

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Salary after 7th Pay Commission benefits-

Posts: Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA)

Pay Scale: Level – 6
Pay Band: Rs.35,400 – Rs 1,12,400
Grade Pay: Rs. 4,200

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Allowances-

1. Dearness Allowance
2. House Rent Allowance
3. Transport Allowance
4. City Compensatory Allowance (CCA)
5. Railway Duty Pass
6. Educational Allowance
7. Medical Facilities
8. Other Special Allowance

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Promotion Policy-

Here is how the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow works for a Junior Engineer (JE) in ascending order-

1. Junior Engineer
2. Senior Section Engineer
3. Assistant Divisional Engineer (Gaz.) (AEN)
4. Divisional Engineer (DEN)
5. Senior Divisional Engineer (Sr. DEN)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. RRB JE recruitment 2019: Its raining jobs! Over 1 lakh salary with 7th Pay Commission benefits, check how to apply
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition