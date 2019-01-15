RRB JE recruitment 2019: Its raining jobs! Over 1 lakh salary with 7th Pay Commission benefits, check how to apply

RRB JE recruitment 2019: Its raining jobs! Here is your chance to grab a post in Indian Railways as the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the notification for Junior Engineer recruitment. Apply Now.
RRB JE recruitment 2019: Do you wish to join the Indian Railways? Here is your chance. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) in its latest recruitment drive has invited candidates to apply for a total of 13487 Junior Engineer posts at indianrailways.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website now to apply for the same. The application process began earlier this month and will continue until January 31, 2019. The posts on offer are for- Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). Candidates also need to note that Indian Railways is offering over Rs 1 lakh salary with 7th Pay Commission benefits. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note.
RRB JE recruitment 2019: Post details-
- Junior Engineer (JE): 12,844
- Junior Engineer (Information Technology): 29
- Depot Material Superintendent (DMS): 227
- Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA): 387
Total Vacancies: 13,487
RRB JE recruitment 2019: Important dates-
- Online registration starts- January 2, 2019; 10 AM
- Online registration ends- January 31, 2019; 23.59 Hrs
- Last date for payment of application fee- February 5, 2019
- Finals submission of application- February 4, 2019
RRB JE recruitment 2019: Salary after 7th Pay Commission benefits-
Posts: Junior Engineer (JE), Junior Engineer (Information Technology) [JE(IT)], Depot Material Superintendent (DMS) and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA)
Pay Scale: Level – 6
Pay Band: Rs.35,400 – Rs 1,12,400
Grade Pay: Rs. 4,200
RRB JE recruitment 2019: Allowances-
1. Dearness Allowance
2. House Rent Allowance
3. Transport Allowance
4. City Compensatory Allowance (CCA)
5. Railway Duty Pass
6. Educational Allowance
7. Medical Facilities
8. Other Special Allowance
RRB JE recruitment 2019: Promotion Policy-
Here is how the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow works for a Junior Engineer (JE) in ascending order-
1. Junior Engineer
2. Senior Section Engineer
3. Assistant Divisional Engineer (Gaz.) (AEN)
4. Divisional Engineer (DEN)
5. Senior Divisional Engineer (Sr. DEN)
