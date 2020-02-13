Over 10 lakh posts lying vacant in government elementary schools across country: RTI

According to the report, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of vacancies with 43.9 per cent. (Representative image)

There are more than 10 lakh teaching posts lying vacant in government elementary schools (class 1 to VIII) across the country. The information has been revealed by the Department of the School Education and Literacy, which falls under the Ministry of Human Resources and Development (MHRD), in an RTI (Right to Information) query to Jai Gopal Dhiman, The Indian Express reported. Dhiman is a social activist based in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur.

According to the report, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of vacancies at 43.9 per cent. The total sanctioned posts of teachers in government elementary schools in UP are 8,79,691, out of which only 3,85,577 posts are lying vacant. It is followed by Jharkhand, Bihar, Daman and Diu, and Haryana.

In Haryana, there are 23.5 per cent posts lying vacant. This is followed by Punjab and Chandigarh which has 10.1 per cent vacancies. While, the other state such as- Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan has 4.4 per cent, 7 per cent and 11.7 per cent vacancies respectively. In Nagaland and Mizoram, less than two per cent posts are lying vacant.

In Punjab, there are 75,805 sanctioned posts out of which 7,587 posts (10.1 per cent) are lying vacant. In Goa, Odisha, and Sikkim, there are no vacancies exist as of now.

The report further said that a total of 10,22,195 posts are lying vacant in different government elementary schools across the country in 2018-19. The total sanctioned strength is 51,62,569 out of which only 41,40,374 posts are filled. The RTI information also said that there are about a dozen states and Union Territories where the number of vacancies is less than 10 per cent.

Speaking to the daily, Dhiman said that the RTI information has exposed the failure of the government in achieving the goals as envisaged in the Right to Education (RTE). The RTI was filed in November last year.