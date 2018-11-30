Not WhatsApp or Facebook, this social media site, app is used most by the employees at work

Image: Reuters

Social media and personal tech are extremely effective ways for companies to promote and market their products and services but what about the use of the same by their own employees? Everyone agrees that social media is useful but has also created a fair amount of problems too. Some experts also blame personal tech and social media for hampering productivity. It is generally believed that use of personal tech and social media can impact a company’s productivity negatively.

A recent survey by TeamLease services, HR Tech: Empowering people and enterprises, found that “people invariably use tech for both work and personal reasons, especially when they bring in their own devices.”

The apps that are most often used by employees are Youtube and Facebook. 29.9% said that they use Youtube often while 28.10 noded for Facebook. WhatsApp was 3rd most popular with 23.7% employees and only 13.5% said they use Google’s Hangout.

When asked about the reasons for using personal tech and social media during office hours, employees said that they use them to “take a break from work and to connect with family and friends.” Accessing work-related information was another reason quoted in the survey.

However, the survey said that companies can not blame just social media for loss of productivity as there are other reasons as well which include unnecessary emails, ineffective communication and poor management.



Quoting Attentive, the survey pointed to the fact that an average worker spends 13 hours a week on emails alone, which means 28% of the workweek is taken up by emails.

This clearly indicates that it is not a personal technology or social media related issue but it is about people management. Technology is an avenue and not a driver. The report notes that mobile and social technologies also boost the productivity by 20% – 25% because of the enhanced connectivity, ease in communication and unlimited access to individuals and services it offers.

Elaborating on the findings of the report Ms. Rituparna Chakraborty, Co-founder and EVP, TeamLease services said, “Technology today has not only made life easy, it has also reduced the burden of paper trails for organizations. The study finds that the implementation of social technologies can potentially raise the productivity of high and skill knowledge workers by 20%-25%.”