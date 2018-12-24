Impact on Artificial Intelligence, deep learning on human resource next year

With IoT, virtual assistants, smart algorithms, automation and advanced robotics, HR firms have begun reshaping the workplace and streamlining manpower.

By Vipul Singh

Going into 2019, the debates around AI and deep learning will shift from human against machine, to human and machine versus real issues. With IoT, virtual assistants, smart algorithms, automation and advanced robotics, HR firms have begun reshaping the workplace and streamlining manpower. A recent study revealed that 75% of 10 lakh registered companies in India have either invested or are going to invest in either AI- or deep learning-based technologies, or a combination of both. So, HR firms will learn to ‘stay digital’ to revisit three important functions in 2019.

Hiring

In 2019, predictive engines, in addition to speeding up hiring, will minimise hiring biases. Technology is at a stage where the engines adapt their guidance to show the patterns that work in the moment; not even two weeks ago. An engine like this can suggest hiring teams to use the words in job posts that will help attract more qualified candidates, regardless of gender, by analysing usage of gendered phrases in job posts. It’ll be great addition to Blockchain-based tools that help build untampered profiles and eliminate the need for multiple skill tests. As a result, there will be more time for conversations with potential aspirants, to accurately evaluate each profile.

Career development

Firms are shifting towards working as a network of teams. This shift has increased the inclination of organisations towards team-centric tools, platforms, coaching, analytics, monitoring and assessments. In 2019, ‘talent management’ will be replaced with ‘team management,’ and to stay abreast, firms will adopt enhanced ways to leverage data and research to drive team management practices. With the help of tools built on this logic, managers will be empowered to coach employees based on their strengths and custom-design teams based on those strengths.

Employee experience

For making an employee stay, it has become imperative for employers to create an environment that is optimised for employee skills and motivators. With a progression towards a digital workplace, HR organisations will have more data about their human capital in 2019 than ever before. Parameters such as who they are talking to, what they eat, when they’re online every day, etc, could help build tools that provide employees customised experience for tasks such as submission of leave and claims, tracking medical and lifestyle benefits, or even withdraw a part of their salary before the completion of pay cycle. HR can also provide the transparency that millennials demand today.

To let our machines do the thinking for us, we need to build deep learning engines that can perform unsupervised learning, which means machines do more than just process data; they mimic learning behaviour of human beings … and this will take more time than 2019. On a positive note, though, organisations will integrate HR tools into employees’ lives as email, text messaging, etc, and 2019 is the year when AI and deep learning-based HR tech starts to become a true ‘source of productivity.’

The author is VP & Head of HR, CSR & Communications, ADP Pvt Ltd