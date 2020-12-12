IIM-Ahmedabad clocks 100 per cent summer placement for batch 2020-22; Bain & Company becomes top recruiter

IIM-Ahmedabad Summer placements 2020 started Placements 2020 started from December 1, 2020, onwards.

The Coronavirus pandemic did not get the better of India’s top-ranked B-School, Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Ahmedabad as without any change of trend the institute secured 100 per cent placement for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management batch 2020-22. According to the institute placement cell, the hiring was done online due to the pandemic. A total of 131 firms participated in the recruitment process for summer placement of 2020 and offered 166 different roles.

More than 150 students in one of the cohorts made “dream” applications to 202 firms of their choice in a subsequent cluster even with an offer in hand. This gave the job seekers the choice and flexibility to build careers in sectors and companies of their preference. The companies across multiple domains were divided into three clusters, with all students being placed across more than 20 cohorts.

Consulting firms made the highest number of offers and placed 104 students followed by consumer goods and services placing 83 students. Technology & Internet and Financial services closely followed recruiting 77 and 75 students. 33 new recruiters participated this year, including Reserve Bank of India, Bayer, Atlassian, DuPont, BPCL, Everest Instruments, Cipla, Phillips, Purplle.com, Godrej Fund Management, Godrej Fund Management, Unacademy and Walmart Global Tech.

Amazon was the highest recruiter in the Retain B2B and B2C space. In management consulting cohort, Bain & company placed most students followed by Boston Consulting Group. In the consumer goods and services sector, Hindustan Unilever Limited made 13 offers, the highest number followed by Samsung Electronics and Airtel. Edelweiss was the top recruiter in Financial Services cohort.

Vedanta made 6 offers in the core manufacturing and infrastructure sectors while Tata Consultancy Services recruited the highest. 15 students in the IT sector. Unacademy, an education portal that participated in the recruitment process for the first time made 9 offers in Edu & Tech sector. In the Advisory Consulting domain, PwC made the maximum offers – 10.

Udayabhaskar Singathurai, the Recruitment Secretary at the institute said, the process started well in advance and the placement cell developed several new digital features for the convenience of the recruiters.

Professor Amir Karna, the chairperson of IIM-Ahmedabad placements said thus was the first year when the entire process was conducted online. The 100 Per cent placement record indicates ‘demand for high -quality talent’ is there even in the pandemic economic scenario.

Placements 2020 started from December 1, 2020, onwards. Cluster 2 placements were held on December 4 and December 7, 2020 respectively.