Coronavirus Lockdown: IIT Kanpur Semester exams cancelled, all students passed en bloc to next semester

The institute has also devised a special marking scheme based on the students’ performance in their midterm exams to allot marks to the students.

IIT Kanpur Semester Update: Ending the protracted uncertainty over conducting the semester-end exams amidst the nationwide lockdown, the IIT Kanpur administration has promoted all the students to the next semester, the Indian Express reported. The institute has also devised a special marking scheme based on the students’ performance in their midterm exams to allot marks to the students.

We have decided to close the current semester and all the students will be graded on the basis of their performance in mid-term exams, projects and assignments and other such criteria, Abhay Karandhikar, Director of the institute wrote on his official Twitter account. However, no student will be barred from passing this semester due to bad performance in the concluded assignments, projects and mid-term exams, he clarified.

The institute has also decided to classify all the students into four categories-A, B, C, and S. While grades A, B and C will be allotted to the students in accordance with their marks in the midterm exams and projects, grade S will be marked against students who performed below par. Grade S stands for satisfactory.

Mindful of the students passing out from the premier engineering institute this semester, the administration will also provide credit relaxations to the final semester students. The relaxations will ensure that the students graduate on time. The whole process of promoting and grading students is expected to be wound up by the end of June.

The unprecedented lockdown imposed in the country due to Coronavirus pandemic has affected the career and studies of the students disproportionately. Apart from curtailing the semesters and workshops of students, the lockdown has also impacted the job prospects of the students passing out in this fateful year. School students of class 10th and 12th are also facing the brunt of the lockdown. CBSE and a host of other state education boards have not been able to conclude the examination process till now.