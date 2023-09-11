The Heritage School goes back to heritage as it tries to nurture innovation through Liberal Arts and Sciences education

The Heritage School, an Indian international school, claims to offer a diverse range of Liberal Arts and Sciences programmes. The institution boasts of its presence across four campuses in the Delhi-NCR region, including Gurgaon, Rohini, Vasant Kunj and Noida. The School asserts that Liberal Arts and Sciences approach immerses students in a wide range of perspectives, nurturing empathy and a profound appreciation for different cultures through study of literature, history and cross-cultural encounters, Miguel Vazquez Gomez, head, college placement, The Heritage Schools, told FE Education. “Consequently, it aims to empower students with the capacity to tackle professional challenges by fostering a problem-solving ability,” he said.

The school claims to be committed to offering students an art education which aims to enable them to connect with their heritage while envisioning the future. The school further claims that its Arts curriculum is designed to integrate with other subjects, fostering not only the development of artistic skills but also crucial life skills such as empathy, problem-solving and decision-making.

The Heritage Schools assert that their Liberal Arts and Sciences approach to education aims to empower students with linguistic proficiency and the capacity to participate in knowledgeable dialogues regarding a wide range of cultures and urgent global issues. “Through interdisciplinary collaboration we aim to bring together technical expertise, critical analysis and effective communication, enabling both liberal arts and science students and graduates to collectively envision holistic solutions for intricate challenges,” Gomez said.

The school claims to embrace the idea of nurturing the imagination of young children, allowing them to freely explore their creativity through expressive and performing arts. Initially, this exploration involves unrestricted artistry, with paints and creative chaos abound. “As time progresses, we provide children with the tools and techniques for activities like drawing and working with clay, which help refine their fine motor skills and proficiency in various artistic mediums,” he explained.