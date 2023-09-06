scorecardresearch
Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Bengaluru hosts PG batch orientation ceremony

During this orientation period, interaction sessions were facilitated between Heads of Departments (HODs), faculty members, students and parents.

Written by FE Education
Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Bengaluru hosts PG batch orientation ceremony.

The Bengaluru Campus of Manipal Academy of Higher Education recently welcomed its newest cohort of postgraduate students pursuing a variety of programmes, including LLM, M.Com, MA and M.Sc. This orientation ceremony took place from July 28th to August 26th, 2023, and saw active participation from students, faculty members and staff, according to an official release.

Throughout the course of two months, various departments within MAHE Bengaluru, such as the Manipal School of Life Science (MLS), Department of Commerce (DOC), Department of Liberal Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (DLHS), Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Department of Public Policy (DPP), and Manipal Institute of Regenerative Medicine (MIRM), organised tailored orientation sessions for their respective programmes, the release mentioned.

“In the dynamic intersection of academia and industry, we stand at a pivotal juncture. MAHE is committed to nurturing the growth of our students, equipping them with a blend of knowledge and a profound insight into the demands of the industry. Our students emerge not just with better knowledge and abilities but also with a substantial competitive advantage over their colleagues who choose to enter the job market immediately after their undergraduate studies,” Madhu Veeraraghavan, pro vice-chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Bengaluru Campus, said.

During this orientation period, interaction sessions were facilitated between Heads of Departments (HODs), faculty members, students and parents. Throughout these sessions, students were presented with a thorough overview of what to expect during their upcoming college journey, covering both academic and social dimensions, it added. 

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 11:30 IST

