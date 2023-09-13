Dreamtime Learning unveils curriculum-based model for future schools.

Dreamtime Learning, a global online educational institution, has introduced an initiative known as ‘Empowered by Dreamtime Learning,’ abbreviated as “Empowered by DTL.” The initiative presents a personalised and customised curriculum model designed to reshape and incorporate cutting-edge technology for the schools of the future. Conceived with a focus on three fundamental principles of futuristic education – Brain and Behavioral Science, Entrepreneurship and Growth Mindset and Social-Emotional Intelligence – this curriculum is crafted without the constraints of franchise regulations or additional expenses, according to an official release.

The innovative curriculum draws heavily from international standards and incorporates a gamified approach to facilitate self-mastery. It is also in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020 and includes an advanced and user-friendly Learning Management System (LMS) to enhance the learning experience. Furthermore, this model elevates school management by offering a comprehensive teacher training programme and continuous opportunities for pedagogical improvement at both micro and macro levels, the release mentioned.

“By focusing on and developing a dynamic environment for learners that align with their individual interests and preferences, it is also imperative to encourage schools as well as futuristic institutions to boost a new horizon. PoweredbyDTL integrates cutting-edge technological resources and a tailored approach driven by a futuristic curriculum,” Lina Ashar, founder, Dreamtime Learning, said.

This curriculum-based model is poised to revolutionise the future of education by providing a dynamic curriculum, complete with an inclusive Learning Management System (LMS) for teachers, learners and parents. It also offers comprehensive 360-degree academic support for educators. This model aims to prepare learners of all ages for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the future, it added.