UPSC CSE Result 2025 Released: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 on its official website-upsc.gov.in. The Commission has put the merit list online; candidates who have taken up the personality test or interview, which is the last step in the selection process, will be able to check their results online.

The final result includes the names and roll numbers of those who have been recommended for jobs in different services. The final merit list is prepared by the scores from the Commission’s Personality Test and the Civil Services Main Examination. People whose names are on the final list are recommended for jobs in different services based on their rank, open positions and category.

How to check the final results of the 2025 UPSC CSE

1. Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

2. From the home page, choose “What’s New” or “Examinations”.

3. Click on the link that says “UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2025”.

4. Download the PDF file that has the names and roll numbers of the selected candidates.

5. Press Ctrl+F to open the search box and get your roll number.

Along with the final result, the Commission also released the list of top candidates and category-specific cut-off scores. The full candidate marksheets will be released later.

The Personality Test is the second-to-last step in the exam process and it’s done before the final result is expected. During the interview phase, which takes place at the UPSC headquarters in New Delhi, candidates were judged on their personality, leadership quality, communication skills and general ability to serve the public.

There are three parts of the UPSC Civil Services Examination: the Preliminary Examination, the Main Examination, and the Personality Test. Only those who pass each step of the selection process can move further.