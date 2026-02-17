The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will begin the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2026 from February 18, Wednesday. The exams will continue till March 12. All papers will be conducted in the traditional pen-and-paper mode at centres across the state.

The exams will be held in two shifts every day. The morning shift will run from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while the afternoon shift will take place from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.

UP Board exams 2026: Minimum passing marks

Students must score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall to pass the UP Board exams 2026. However, just aiming for 33 per cent may not be enough, as competition has increased over the years. Students should try to score higher marks to secure a first division.

UP Board exams 2026: Important instructions for class 10, 12 students

On the exam day, students should carefully check their subject-wise exam dates in advance. They must reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the exam begins. It is compulsory to carry the UP Board admit card 2026 along with an original photo ID proof.

Students are not allowed to carry food items, textbooks, notebooks or any written material inside the examination hall. Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches and calculators are strictly banned.

Class 12 students must carry their UPMSP Inter admit card and school ID card. Only allowed stationery items should be taken inside the exam hall.

UP Board exams 2026: Guidelines at the exam centre

At the exam centre, students must follow the seating plan and listen carefully to the instructions given by invigilators. They should write their roll number correctly on the answer booklet and make sure it is mentioned on every required page. Sharing pens or trying to communicate with other students during the exam is not allowed.

UPMSP has made it clear that strict action will be taken against any unfair practices. Exam centres will be closely monitored, and students found cheating or breaking rules may face disqualification.