The wait for lakhs of students across Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is now entering its final stretch, with the board gearing up to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 any time.

A massive 52 lakh students appeared for the exams this year, including around 27.6 lakh candidates in Class 10 and nearly 25.8 lakh in Class 12, making it one of the largest school examination exercises in the country. Naturally, anticipation is high among students, parents, and schools, all closely tracking official updates.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Official websites to check scores

Once released, results will be available on the official websites:

-upmsp.edu.in

-upresults.nic.in

-results.upmsp.edu.in

How to check UP Board Result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to access their scorecards:

Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in Click on the “UP Board Class 10 or 12 Result 2026” link on the homepage Enter your roll number and date of birth Submit the details to view your result on the screen

The latest updates suggest that the board has reached the last phase of result processing. The evaluation of answer sheets has already been completed across centres, which is typically the most time-consuming part of the process.

Alongside this, schools have successfully uploaded internal assessment and practical marks on the official portal. This indicates that the compilation of final results is nearly complete and only formalities remain before declaration.

There were brief delays earlier due to pending practical marks for a small number of students. To address this, the board reopened its portal temporarily, allowing schools to complete submissions. With this step now concluded, the process has moved forward smoothly.

Given the current status, the official announcement can be expected at any moment. Students are strongly advised to rely only on verified sources to avoid misinformation during this crucial period.