TBSE Madhyamik result 2018 Live: Tripura Board Class 10 Results will be declared today, students can check at tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE Madhyamik class 10 result 2018 Live: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare Tripura Board 10th result tomorrow. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at tripuraresults .nic.in. Near about 49,000 students appeared for the exam that was conducted from March 6 till April 10. The passing percentage last year for class 10 was 67.38.

The class 10 exam passed peacefully apart from the fact that there was a confusion on the use of calculators. The board did not allow scientific calculators inside exam centres as stated in admit cards. It suggested the use of regular calculators instead. An instruction was given in the mathematics question paper banning the use of any kind of calculator in the exam hall.

Date and time

Results will be out tomorrow, June 12. The time is not yet known. Students are advised to keep patience and track the website.

Steps on how to check results

*Students may log on to official website tripuraresults.nic.in

* They are advised click on the link showing results of class 10.

* After this, students are required to submit details that are asked.

* Now students are needed click on the submit button

* After result is shown on the screen, students can take out printouts for further purpose.