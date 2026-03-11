RBSE Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is preparing to release the Class 10 results by March 20, following the successful conclusion of board exams across the state on March 11. Students and parents are awaiting the announcement after weeks of anticipation. RBSE Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore has indicated that the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is likely to be released around March 20, 2026.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Rathore said the board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 12 to March 11 and concluded smoothly across Rajasthan.

Record Participation Across Multiple Examinations

Over 10.68 lakh students registered for the Class 10 exams, while 9.09 lakh appeared for the Higher Secondary level. In addition, 7,811 candidates registered for the Praveshika examination and 4,122 for the Senior Upadhyaya examination. The exams were held at 6,195 centres, covering around 175 different question papers throughout the testing period.

To ensure fairness and discipline, joint flying squads from the board and the education department conducted continuous inspections. Teams led by approximately 150 Joint Directors and District Education Officers monitored proceedings, while special squads addressed complaints and carried out spot inspections whenever necessary.

Advanced Monitoring and Centralized Evaluation

An advanced central examination control room at the RBSE headquarters oversaw the process around the clock, including holidays. Information from examination centres was tracked through large screens and 30 laptops, along with live CCTV feeds from the exam centres.

The board installed 274 CCTV cameras at 167 centres and operated a separate control room with five telephone lines to ensure quick communication of any issues. Additionally, 66 collection centres were set up to securely store answer sheets, while centralized evaluation centres employed around 30,915 teachers to speed up the marking process.

The RBSE aims to complete evaluation and declare results by March 20. The board has also proposed holding board exams twice a year from 2027 — in February and May — to give students more opportunities. The proposal has been sent to the state government for approval.