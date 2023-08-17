scorecardresearch
QwikSkills gears up for growth, plans to hire 300 experts in 2023

In tandem with its ambitious hiring plan, QwikSkills is set to introduce a diverse range of new courses, emphasizing AI, cloud computing, and other emerging technologies.

Written by FE Education
The recruitment of these adept professionals is set to strengthen QwikSkills' ability to cater to the diverse learning needs of its user base.
The recruitment of these adept professionals is set to strengthen QwikSkills' ability to cater to the diverse learning needs of its user base.

E-learning platform, QwikSkills, has announced its growth strategy with plans to bolster its team by hiring 300 skilled professionals by the close of 2023.

The move comes as QwikSkills experiences a surge in demand for its comprehensive training programmes and seeks to harness cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing to stay at the forefront of the industry, an official release said.

The recruitment of these professionals is set to strengthen QwikSkills’ ability to cater to the diverse learning needs of its user base, ensuring the delivery of top-tier education with precision and expertise, the release added.

“By adding 300 proficient professionals to our ranks, we are augmenting our operational capabilities and reinforcing our commitment to delivering world-class skill training. Our goal is clear – to empower individuals with the most relevant skills, equipping them to thrive in an ever-evolving world,” Varun Mahajan, CEO, QwikSkills, said.

In tandem with its hiring plan, QwikSkills is set to introduce a diverse range of new courses, emphasising AI, cloud computing, and other emerging technologies. This expansion not only solidifies QwikSkills’ leadership position in the skill development sector but also highlights its dedication to fostering a highly skilled global community prepared to meet the challenges of the modern workplace.

First published on: 17-08-2023 at 17:08 IST

