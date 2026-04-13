The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to soon declare the much anticipated results for Class 10 and 12 examinations for nearly 18 lakh students that appeared for the examination this year. According to a report published by the Indian Express, the result for class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be declared on April 15, 2026.

Continuing its tradition of being among the earliest state boards to announce results, MPBSE will host a formal press conference at the board’s headquarters in Bhopal. The State Education Minister is expected to grace the event, following which the digital marksheets will be made available across multiple official platforms.

The ‘result day’ timeline

Based on the schedule that has been followed by the board in the past, the results are expected to be uploaded by 1:00 PM. Students who appeared for the exams held in February and March can access their scores using their roll numbers and application numbers.

Once published, students can check their MP Board Results on the following websites:

As per reports, the MP Board will conduct the second board exam from May 7, and therefore, the results are likely to be released in mid-April.

As per the timetable, the Class 10 second examinations will be conducted between May 7 and May 19, 2026. Meanwhile, the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) second examinations will commence on May 7 and conclude on May 25, 2026.

Passing percentage

For Class 10, the marking scheme is 75 marks for theory and 25 marks for internal assessment or project work, with a minimum of 33% aggregate required to pass.

For Class 12, non-practical subjects follow an 80+20 pattern, while practical subjects like Science follow a 70+30 pattern. Notably a student will only be provided with the pass certificate if they pass both theory and practical components of the examination.

Additionally, students who have failed in 1 or 2 subjects can opt for the MP Board Compartment Exam to improve their marksheet.

If a student feels there has been an error in the evaluation of their answer sheet, they can apply for re-checking. Within 15 days of the result, they need to visit the ‘MP Online’ portal and apply for ‘re-totalling’ or a ‘photocopy of copy’.

A fixed fee of approximately Rs 200-500 per subject is charged for this process.