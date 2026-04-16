The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is scheduled to release the second provisional admission list for Class 1 for the 2026-27 academic session today, April 16, as per the official admission schedule. Parents who have applied for admissions can check the updated selection status on the official portals, including admission.kvs.gov.in and the KVS website. The official admission schedule available on the KVS website also shows that the third provisional list is due on April 21, if vacancies are there.

Second round list is expected to move waitlisted students

The second provisional list is being released not only for Class 1 but also for Balvatika admissions. Parents are advised to keep checking the official website for the updated allotment status. Candidates listed in this round will need to complete admission formalities within the deadline set by the school.

The first provisional list for Class 1 was released on April 9. The first round was accompanied by a waiting list, which helps parents track whether they may still be considered in later rounds if seats open up.

Where to check and what parents should keep ready

KVS admissions for Class 1 are held through a computerised lottery system. The list for the same is made available through the official admission portal and sometimes through the website of individual Kendriya Vidyalayas. Parents will need to be ready with the application document verification on details and supporting documents, as selection in the provisional list is followed by document verification and other admission formalities at the allotted school.

The online registration for Balvatika and Class 1 admissions started on March 20 and closed on April 2, according to the official KVS admission portal. With the second list due today, parents whose children remain on the waiting list may get another chance depending on seat availability.