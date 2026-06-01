JEE Advanced 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their scorecards through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The entrance examination was conducted on May 17 and serves as the gateway for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

According to the official data, 1,87,389 candidates had registered for JEE Advanced 2026, of whom 1,79,694 appeared in both Paper 1 and Paper 2, a mandatory requirement for consideration in the rank list. Out of those who took both papers, more than 56,000 candidates successfully qualified for admission counselling conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). Among the qualified candidates, 10,107 are female aspirants, indicating a gradual rise in women’s participation and success in one of the country’s most competitive engineering entrance examinations.

Category-wise cut-off marks explained

The qualifying criteria differed across categories. Candidates in the Common Rank List (CRL) were required to secure at least 8 marks in each subject and 92 marks in aggregate. For OBC-NCL and EWS candidates, the minimum requirement was 7 marks per subject and 82 marks overall. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwD categories needed a minimum of 4 marks in each subject and 46 marks in aggregate, while those eligible for the Preparatory Course rank list required at least 2 marks per subject and 23 marks in total.

Who topped JEE Advanced 2026?

This year, candidates from the IIT Delhi zone secured the top three positions in the Common Rank List. Shubham Kumar emerged as the All India Rank (AIR) 1 holder with an impressive score of 330 out of 360 marks. He was closely followed by Kabeer Chhillar, who secured AIR 2 with 329 marks. Jatin Chahar claimed AIR 3 after scoring 319 marks. All three candidates belong to the IIT Delhi zone, highlighting the region’s strong performance in the examination.

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Among female candidates, Arohi Deshpande from the IIT Delhi zone emerged as the highest-ranked woman candidate. She secured a score of 280 out of 360 marks and achieved an overall Common Rank List rank of 77.

How to check JEE Advanced 2026 result online

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official JEE Advanced website and clicking on the result link. They will need to enter their roll number, date of birth and registered mobile number to access their scorecards. The result page displays subject-wise marks, aggregate scores and rank details.

The aggregate score is calculated by adding marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. To be included in the rank list, candidates must meet both the subject-wise and overall qualifying criteria prescribed for their category.

Understanding the IIT admission process

With the declaration of results, attention now shifts to the JoSAA counselling process, which is expected to begin shortly. However, qualifying JEE Advanced does not guarantee admission to an IIT. Seat allotment depends on a candidate’s rank, category, preferred choices and seat availability during successive rounds of counselling.

JEE Advanced is conducted annually by one of the IITs on a rotational basis. Only candidates who qualify the JEE Main examination and meet the eligibility criteria are permitted to appear for the Advanced examination.

Last year, IIT Kanpur conducted JEE Advanced, with results declared on June 2. In 2024, scorecards were released on June 9. A total of 1,80,200 candidates appeared for the examination that year, of whom 48,248 qualified for admission counselling.