IIM Lucknow partners with Imarticus Learning to launch executive management programme in leadership and HR

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, in partnership with Imarticus Learning, has launched an Executive Management Programme in People Leadership and Strategic HR Management. This exclusive course aims to empower learners with the necessary skills to excel in team management and become effective future people leaders, an official release said.

Geared towards emerging senior HR professionals and ambitious business managers seeking to make a mark in their careers, this programme offers an opportunity to enhance skills and gain exposure to the best HR management practices critical for the future of work. This course is designed for experienced graduates. The comprehensive curriculum covers various people management competencies essential for HR leaders, empowering learners to drive strategic initiatives and effectively navigate the challenges of managing an evolving workforce.

The course is an 11-month-long programme consisting of nine modules, which comprehensively cover various Management topics. Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will earn a certificate from IIM Lucknow. To be eligible for the course, candidates must hold a graduate qualification with a minimum aggregate of 50% and have at least five years of work experience post-completion of the qualifying education.

Furthermore, with its emphasis on practical insights and real-world applications, the Executive Management Programme provides HR professionals and leaders with an in-depth understanding of the management challenges faced by the HR fraternity, CXOs, and business leaders. The programme features masterclasses conducted by CXOs, enabling learners to expand their professional networks, enhance their social net worth, and acquire the relevant skills necessary to become industry stalwarts in the future.

This collaboration between IIM Lucknow and Imarticus Learning offers an unparalleled learning experience, combining the expertise of IIM Lucknow’s faculty with the convenience of live online lectures. The program encompasses 150+ hours of immersive learning, featuring real-world business case studies that provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of the dynamics of People Leaders. Additionally, learners benefit from six gamified sessions that simulate CXO-level business and HR excellence, five masterclasses led by industry pioneers, a three-day campus immersion at IIM Lucknow, and the esteemed status of being executive alumni of IIM Lucknow.

“This programme represents a significant step forward in executive education, equipping HR professionals and business managers with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their roles. This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to offering cutting-edge programmes and staying at the forefront of executive education in India,” Nishant Uppal, chairperson, Management Development Programme (MDP), IIM Lucknow, said.

This is the 4th Programme, Imarticus Learning has partnered with IIM Lucknow, Nikhil Barshikar, founder and MD, Imarticus Learning, stated. “We are focused on ensuring that every course we launch for each field has a world-class pedagogy and offers a holistic learning experience,” he added.