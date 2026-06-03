The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said its newly launched re-evaluation portal came under multiple cyberattack attempts, including a denial-of-service (DoS) attack that generated nearly 1.5 million hits within two minutes, as thousands of Class 12 students logged in to apply for post-result scrutiny.

The cyberattacks were reported on the first day of the Board’s revised post-result verification and re-evaluation process. Despite intermittent glitches reported earlier in the day, CBSE said the portal remained functional and continued to process student applications.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Board said “malicious actors” had attempted to disrupt services through a series of cyberattacks. According to CBSE, the most significant incident involved a denial-of-service attack that flooded the platform with approximately 1.5 million hits within a two-minute period. The Board also reported over one lakh attempts at unauthorised file access during the same timeframe.

“While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks,” the Board said.

Update from our Cybersecurity Teams: The CBSE revaluation portal is currently supporting over 8,000 concurrent users. As of 3:00 PM today, more than 16,000 students have successfully completed their submissions. While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 2, 2026

CBSE assures students portal remains operational

Reassuring students about the functioning of the portal, CBSE added, “Our teams remain vigilant and responsive to ensure our dearest students are facilitated in all ways possible.”

The Post-Result Activities portal was launched a day later than originally scheduled. While CBSE had announced that the portal would open on June 1, it remained inaccessible throughout Monday, drawing complaints from students and school authorities. The platform eventually became operational at 4 am on Tuesday and will remain open until midnight on June 6.

The delay came amid concerns over discrepancies in this year’s Class 12 results following the Board’s first-time implementation of On-Screen Marking (OSM), a digital evaluation system. With university admissions and counselling processes underway, several students expressed concerns over the uncertainty caused by the delay.

How many students have applied so far?

By 3 pm on Tuesday, more than 16,000 students had successfully submitted applications through the portal, while over 8,000 users were simultaneously accessing the system, according to CBSE.

The portal enables students who have obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books to raise concerns regarding missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, blurred scans, incorrect answer books, evaluation against a different question paper set, and other discrepancies. Students can also seek re-evaluation of specific answers if they are dissatisfied with the marking.

How can students apply for verification and re-evaluation?

To access the service, students must log in using their credentials and Aadhaar number. All applications and fee payments are being accepted through the online portal.

CBSE said it has also introduced several changes to improve user experience following feedback from students. These include extending session time limits to make the application process “more convenient and seamless”.

The launch of the portal comes amid increased scrutiny of the Board’s evaluation system. This year, CBSE introduced a revised mechanism that allows students to first access scanned copies of their evaluated answer books before applying for verification of marks or re-evaluation, marking a significant departure from the process followed in previous years.

Why is CBSE’s digital evaluation process under scrutiny?

CBSE significantly increased the use of digital evaluation for the 2026 board exams. Instead of sending physical answer sheets to examiners, the answer scripts were scanned, uploaded online, and checked by teachers remotely on computers. However, after the results were announced, many students and parents raised concerns about the process.

Thousands of students who applied for verification said they received blurred or unreadable scanned copies of their answer sheets. Some also reported missing pages and technical problems with the verification portal. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi alleged that there had been “massive tampering” and called it a deliberate conspiracy affecting lakhs of students. He questioned why the On-Screen Marking (OSM) contract was awarded to Coempt Edutech, claiming the company had earlier been linked to a major evaluation controversy in Telangana under its previous name, Globarena. He has demanded a judicial inquiry and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CBSE have rejected these allegations. In an official statement, CBSE said the contract was awarded through a transparent public tender process and in accordance with General Financial Rules (GFR). The government has maintained that the evaluation process is secure and transparent, and accused the opposition of turning students’ concerns into a political issue.